AI must not widen inequality gaps, says Google CEO Pichai at India Summit

AI must not widen inequality gaps, says Google CEO Pichai at India Summit

At the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Sundar Pichai said the world must prevent a digital divide from becoming an AI divide, stressing investment in infrastructure and equal access to AI benefits

Google CEO Sundar Pichai at India AI Impact Summit 2026 (Photo: YouTube/IndiaAI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2026 | 10:41 AM IST

Warning that unequal access to artificial intelligence (AI) could deepen global inequalities, Google Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai on Thursday said the world must ensure the digital divide does not turn into an “AI divide”, stressing investments in compute infrastructure and connectivity.
 
“We cannot allow the digital divide to become an AI divide,” he said at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, adding that responsibility also means navigating profound economic shifts as AI reshapes the workforce by automating some roles and creating entirely new careers.
 

Full-stack AI hub planned in Vishakhapatnam

 
Pichai announced that Google is establishing a full-stack AI hub in Vishakhapatnam as part of the company’s $15-billion infrastructure investment in India. “When finished, the hub will house gigawatt-scale compute and a new international subsea cable gateway."
 
 
He said the world is at a pivotal moment in technological advancement. “We are on the cusp of hyper progress, and new discoveries that can help emerging economies leapfrog legacy gaps. But that outcome is neither guaranteed nor automatic.”
 
He further added that in order to build AI that is helpful, "we must pursue it boldly, approach it responsibly and work through this defining moment together".  Check India AI Summit 2026 Day 4 Updates 

AI’s potential across sectors

 
Highlighting AI’s broad impact, Pichai said, “AI can improve billions of lives and solve some of the hardest problems in size.”
 
He stressed the need to address technology access gaps globally, citing examples from multiple regions. In El Salvador, Google has partnered with the government to bring affordable AI-powered diagnosis and treatment to thousands who could never afford medical care.
 
“Or in India, where our work together is helping farmers protect their livelihoods in the face of monsoons," he said. He further said that last year, the Indian government sent AI-powered forecasts to millions of farmers for the first time, with the help of Google’s Neural GCM model.
 

Expanding language inclusion

 
Pichai said language inclusion remains a major priority. In Ghana, Google is collaborating with universities and NGOs to expand research and open-source tools across more than 20 African languages. “We need this bold thinking in more places to tackle more problems across health, education, economic opportunity and more,” he said.
 
“Technology brings incredible benefits, but we must ensure everyone has access to them,” Pichai added.
 

Trust, regulation and collaboration key

 
Pichai said trust will be fundamental to AI adoption, pointing to tools such as SynthID, which help journalists and citizen fact-checkers verify the authenticity of digital content.
 
He added that collaboration among governments, regulators, and industry will be critical to realising AI’s full potential. “But no matter how responsible we are, we won't realise AI's full benefits unless we work together,” he said, adding that governments have a vital role in setting rules and addressing risks.
 
Tech companies must also step up by building products that boost knowledge, creativity and productivity, while businesses of all sizes should harness AI to innovate, transform sectors and empower workers, he said.
 
“We have the opportunity to improve lives at a once-in-a-generation scale. I know we have the capability to do this, and also have the will," he said.

First Published: Feb 19 2026 | 10:41 AM IST

