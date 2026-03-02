MWC 2026: Lenovo unveils Yoga Book Pro 3D concept, Legion Go Fold, more

Lenovo has previewed a range of products ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026, which is set to begin on March 2 and run through March 5. The Chinese electronics maker unveiled products and concepts like Yoga Book Pro 3D Concept, Legion Go Fold Concept, Legion 7a, ThinkBook Modular AI PC Concept, ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 Gen 6 and more. Here’s an overview of everything that the company unveiled before MWC:

Lenovo Yoga Book Pro 3D concept

Lenovo has unveiled the Yoga Book Pro 3D concept, a dual-display laptop designed for glasses-free 3D content creation. It features dual PureSight Pro Tandem OLED screens, including an upper display that supports AI-powered 2D-to-3D conversion and gesture controls via an RGB camera. The lower touchscreen includes snap-on shortcut pads for editing controls. The concept is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 GPU for handling 3D rendering and creative workloads.

Lenovo Legion Go Fold concept Lenovo has introduced the Legion Go Fold concept, a foldable Windows gaming handheld built around a POLED display that expands from 7.7 inches to 11.6 inches. The device supports four usage modes: standard handheld with detachable controllers, vertical split-screen for simultaneous gaming and viewing, horizontal full-screen mode with the expanded display and a desktop-style setup using an included wireless keyboard with touchpad. The right controller can also function as a vertical mouse. The concept is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 258V processor, paired with 32GB of RAM and a 48Wh battery. The right controller includes a built-in mini display that doubles as a touchpad, shows performance metrics and system settings and supports customisable shortcuts.

ALSO READ: Apple's week-long launch marathon kicks off today, iPhone 17e expected Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 Aura Edition Lenovo has introduced the Yoga 9i 2-in-1 Aura Edition (14-inch, 11-inch), a convertible laptop aimed at creators. It features a 2.8K PureSight Pro OLED touchscreen with up to 1,100 nits peak brightness. The device supports the Yoga Pen Gen 2 with AES 3.0, designed for lower latency and improved precision, and includes a Canvas Mode that slightly elevates the display for drawing. The chassis meets MIL-STD-810H durability standards and weighs 1.29kg. The laptop runs on Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors and ships with Windows 11 as a Copilot+ PC. It includes two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, one USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 port, HDMI 2.1 FRL and a 3.5mm audio jack. Audio is handled by a four-speaker system integrated into the hinge and base, along with four microphones supporting 360-degree voice pickup and Voice ID.

Lenovo Yoga Pro 7a Lenovo has unveiled the Yoga Pro 7a (15-inch, 11-inch), a Copilot+ PC powered by AMD Ryzen AI Max+ Series processors with unified memory architecture and support for up to 128GB RAM. It includes the Yoga Pen Gen 2 and a Wacom-powered Force Pad that functions as a drawing surface, automatically disabling touch input when the pen is in use. The laptop features a 15.3-inch 2.5K PureSight Pro OLED display and a four-speaker Dolby Atmos system with four noise-cancelling microphones and Voice ID. The device uses Lenovo X Power cooling with dual fans and upgraded heat pipes. Lenovo Power Engine provides selectable performance modes. Connectivity includes two full-function USB-C ports for peripherals.

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 Lenovo has introduced the Idea Tab Pro Gen 2, a premium tablet powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Mobile Platform and positioned as the first tablet to feature Lenovo Qira, scheduled to arrive later in 2026. The device integrates AI-based study tools, including Smarter Reader for summarising selected content, Lenovo AI Notes for organising material, live lecture transcription and Smart AI Input activated via a dedicated keyboard key. It supports the Lenovo Tab Pen Plus for note-taking and annotation. The tablet features a 13-inch 3.5K PureSight Pro display with Dolby Vision, an optional matte anti-glare finish and a quad JBL speaker system with Dolby Atmos. It measures 6.2mm thick, weighs under 600g and includes a 10,200mAh battery with 45W charging.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i Ultra Lenovo has unveiled the IdeaPad Slim 5i Ultra (14-inch, 11-inch), a thin-and-light laptop powered by Intel Core Ultra processors and housed in a precision-milled aluminium chassis. It is available with either a WUXGA OLED or WQXGA 120Hz IPS LCD display in a 16:10 aspect ratio. The laptop includes a 65Wh battery and supports Rapid Charge Boost, claimed to deliver up to two hours of use with a 15-minute charge. Connectivity includes three USB-C ports and wireless support. Measuring 11.9mm in thickness and weighing 1.15kg, the device also features built-in AI acceleration and Copilot+ capabilities. It comes with an FHD IR camera for facial recognition login and a physical privacy shutter.

ALSO READ: Xiaomi 17 series, Pad 8 to launch in India on March 11: What to expect Lenovo Yoga Creative Keyboard AngryMiao Edition Lenovo has introduced the Yoga Creative Keyboard AngryMiao Edition, a mechanical keyboard developed in collaboration with peripheral maker AngryMiao. Built with a 2.6kg aluminium chassis, the keyboard is said to be designed for stability and reduced vibration and includes per-key RGB lighting beneath a translucent top cover. It features an oversized control knob intended for scrubbing through audio and video timelines, offering tactile control for editing tasks. The keyboard integrates with select Yoga devices through a dedicated Yoga key that switches audio output between compatible laptops and monitors or synchronises sound across connected speakers. It also includes two full-function USB-C ports for expanded connectivity.

Lenovo L16 Mobile Monitor Lenovo has introduced the L16 Mobile Monitor, a portable 16-inch display with a 16:10 FHD IPS panel and up to 300 nits brightness. According to the company, the device has been designed for travel and hybrid work setups. It features a slim, lightweight build and supports adjustable viewing angles from 0 to 90 degrees. The monitor includes dual USB-C ports with up to 65W power passthrough, allowing users to charge a connected laptop directly through the display while keeping other ports free for additional peripherals. Lenovo AI Work Companion concept Lenovo has unveiled the AI Work Companion concept, a desk clock-style device designed to integrate AI-based task management with practical desktop functionality. The device syncs schedules and tasks from connected devices to generate a daily plan, suggests breaks, tracks screen time and provides a weekly activity summary. It includes a built-in port hub with high-speed charging support to reduce desk clutter, along with programmable buttons for customised controls.

Lenovo Legion Tab Lenovo has introduced the Legion Tab (8.8-inch, 5), a gaming-focused tablet featuring an 8.8-inch 3K display with a 165Hz refresh rate and up to 600 nits brightness. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Mobile Platform, with up to 16GB RAM, up to 512GB storage and a 9,000mAh battery. The tablet includes Lenovo AI Engine+ features for enhanced in-game audio, AI-based noise cancellation and adaptive touch sensitivity. Weighing 360g, it offers dual USB-C ports for charging and accessories. Lenovo Legion 7a Lenovo has introduced the Legion 7a (15-inch, 11), its first gaming laptop built on a unified memory architecture. Powered by AMD Ryzen AI Max+ Series processors with integrated Radeon graphics, the device is designed to deliver gaming and multitasking performance without a discrete GPU. It weighs 1.65kg and features an aluminium chassis. The laptop includes a 15.3-inch PureSight OLED display and supports Lenovo AI Engine+ for real-time optimisation of performance, thermals and power efficiency.

Lenovo’s commercial portfolio Lenovo has expanded its commercial PC portfolio with a focus on AI-ready platforms for modern workplaces. The updated ThinkPad T-Series introduces improvements in serviceability, usability and AI preparedness, with select models earning high iFixit repairability scores to support longer lifecycles and reduced downtime. The ThinkPad X13 Detachable targets mobile and frontline professionals with integrated pen support and field-replaceable components in a lightweight form factor. The company also unveiled the ThinkTab X11, a rugged Android tablet designed for industrial and frontline environments. The ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 Gen 6 offers multimode flexibility and AI-enabled collaboration tools, while the ThinkVision M16 portable monitor provides lightweight screen expansion. Across the range, Lenovo continues to emphasise security, manageability and lifecycle services to support AI adoption at scale.

Lenovo ThinkBook Modular AI PC concept Lenovo has presented the ThinkBook Modular AI PC concept, a business-focused prototype built around a modular design approach. The system features a 14-inch ultra-thin base unit that supports interchangeable displays, detachable input modules and modular I/O components. A secondary display can attach in different orientations or replace the keyboard, expanding the workspace to around 19 inches while retaining portability. The concept is intended to demonstrate how modular hardware could extend device lifecycles and adapt to changing AI-driven workflows. Lenovo AI Workmate concept Lenovo has introduced the Lenovo AI Workmate concept, a proof-of-concept device aimed at enabling more human-centric AI workflows. Designed as an always-on desk companion, the system supports writing, voice, gesture and spatial interactions, with on-device AI processing for local input handling. It is positioned to explore more intuitive ways for professionals to engage with intelligent systems in daily work environments.