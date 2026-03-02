Apple's week-long launch marathon kicks off today, iPhone 17e expected

Apple will begin unveiling new products from today, March 2, marking the start of what appears to be a staggered announcement cycle leading up to its March 4 event. In a post on X (formerly Twitter) last week, Apple CEO Tim Cook wrote, “A big week ahead. It all starts Monday morning!” alongside the hashtag #AppleLaunch, signalling that multiple updates could be rolled out over the coming days.

So far, Apple has not shared any details about what it plans to announce today or the exact timing of the first reveal. There is also no official confirmation on which devices will be introduced first. However, Apple has followed a similar approach in the past.

In March last year, instead of hosting a single keynote presentation, Apple revealed multiple iPads and Macs across consecutive days. Those updates followed the launch of the iPhone 16e earlier. Based on that precedent, Apple could mirror the same pattern this week.

It is possible that Apple may begin with the iPhone 17e today , March 2, before turning to refreshed iPads and subsequently new Macs in the days that follow. Recent reports have indicated that several products are ready for release, MacBook Air powered by the M5 chip, higher-end MacBook Pro models with M5 Pro and M5 Max processors, an updated entry-level iPad and a refreshed M4 iPad Air.

Apple is also expected to unveil new hardware, such as a lower-cost MacBook that could run on an iPhone-class A-series chip instead of an M-series processor. In addition, Apple is reportedly preparing updates to the Mac Studio and Apple TV 4K, alongside a possible second-generation HomePod mini and new Studio Display models.

A big week ahead. It all starts Monday morning! #AppleLaunch pic.twitter.com/PQ9gM2Gl2r — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) February 26, 2026

Apple's upcoming devices: What to expect

According to a report by 9To5Mac, Apple’s March 4 event will be invite-only, with media gatherings expected in cities such as New York, London and Shanghai. The report suggests that there may not be a conventional keynote presentation. Instead, Apple could continue to introduce products through online announcements throughout the week.

Below is a closer look at the devices that could be unveiled.

iPhone 17e

The iPhone 17e is expected to build on Apple’s approach of equipping its more affordable models with current-generation hardware. Following the iPhone 16e’s move to the A18 chip, the next model is expected to adopt the A19 processor, which debuted with the iPhone 17 series. This transition could result in improved overall performance, enhanced graphics capabilities and upgrades to neural processing.

A report by Macotakara has suggested that the device may incorporate Apple’s newer C1X modem, which is believed to offer faster connectivity compared to the C1 modem used in the iPhone 16e. The handset could also include Apple’s in-house N1 networking chip to manage Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Thread connectivity.

ALSO READ: OpenAI signs pact with Pentagon to deploy AI models on classified network In terms of design, the iPhone 17e is anticipated to retain its existing aesthetic, including a notch rather than the Dynamic Island and a single rear camera setup. The device may feature slimmer bezels while keeping a 6.1-inch display. It is still expected to use a 60Hz panel, without ProMotion or an always-on display. On the camera front, Apple could introduce an 18MP Centre Stage front camera to improve video call framing, while maintaining a single 48MP rear sensor. MagSafe support is also expected to be added.

MacBook Pro with M5 Pro and M5 Max

Apple introduced a 14-inch MacBook Pro equipped with the standard M5 chip in October but did not launch the more powerful Pro and Max variants at that time. The company is now expected to complete the range with MacBook Pro models powered by the M5 Pro and M5 Max chips. Larger display configurations may also be offered.

Aside from the anticipated performance improvements brought by the new processors, no major design changes or additional hardware features are currently expected.

Low-cost MacBook

Apple may also unveil a lower-priced MacBook powered by an A-series processor instead of an M-series chip. Reports indicate that it could use the A18 Pro chip, with performance in certain tasks approaching that of earlier M1-based MacBooks. The device may feature a 12.9-inch display and an aluminium chassis. Apple could also introduce a broader range of colour options beyond its traditional silver and grey finishes.

M5 MacBook Air

A refreshed MacBook Air powered by the standard M5 chip is also anticipated. Major design revisions are unlikely, consistent with recent update cycles. However, the 2026 MacBook Air may incorporate Apple’s N1 networking chip, which could improve wireless performance and connectivity.

M5 Mac Studio

ALSO READ: Apple likely to produce 30% of iPhones in India in a few years Apple is also believed to be preparing an update to the Mac Studio. The current model runs on M4 Max and M3 Ultra chips. The next generation is expected to shift to M5 Max and M5 Ultra variants, delivering performance gains aimed at professional users and demanding creative workloads.

iPad (12th generation)

The 12th-generation entry-level iPad is also expected to debut next week. While its design may remain largely unchanged, the device is likely to receive a performance upgrade through the A18 chip, potentially enabling Apple Intelligence features. It may also introduce Apple’s in-house modem for Wi-Fi and 5G connectivity.

iPad Air

Apple is also expected to refresh the iPad Air lineup. The 2026 version could move to the M4 chip after being updated to the M3 last year. The N1 wireless chip is another potential addition, aimed at enhancing connectivity. On cellular models, Apple may adopt its own C1X modem. In terms of design, the iPad Air is likely to continue offering 11-inch and 13-inch size options with Touch ID and an overall feature set similar to the current generation.

Other devices