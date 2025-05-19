Tech Wrap May 19 : Microsoft Build 2025, OnePlus 13s launch, Google I/o

Microsoft is set to kick off its annual developer event, Microsoft Build, from May 19 to 22 in Seattle, USA. Reports indicate that this year’s event will place strong emphasis on artificial intelligence (AI). As noted by Indian Express, Microsoft is likely to introduce new tools designed to assist developers in building and embedding AI solutions.

OnePlus has officially confirmed the India launch date for its next flagship, the OnePlus 13s, which is scheduled for June 5. In addition to announcing the release date, the company has also shared key details regarding the design and features—highlighting a special India-only Green Silk color and several performance enhancements.

Google will hold its annual I/O developer conference on May 20 and 21 at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California. Expectations are high for new developments across Google’s product lineup, including major announcements related to Gemini AI, Android 16, and Android XR, among others.

Nothing is gearing up to release its first over-ear headphones this summer. The company aims to deliver audio quality on par with the Apple AirPods Max and Sony WH-1000XM6, but at a more accessible price point. A video shared on Nothing’s YouTube channel features behind-the-scenes insights from its design team, shedding light on the upcoming product and what the brand has planned.

New information regarding Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 Air has reportedly surfaced, pointing to a significantly reduced battery size compared to other models in the same series. According to 9to5Mac, the iPhone 17 Air will come equipped with a 2,800mAh battery—making it roughly 20 percent smaller than the standard iPhone 16 and nearly 40 percent smaller than the current iPhone Plus, which the Air model is rumored to succeed.

The upcoming Nothing Phone 3 is expected to feature substantial hardware improvements, such as a redesigned triple-camera setup and a higher-capacity battery. The British tech company offered a preview of its next flagship at The Android Show: I/O Edition, and detailed specs have begun circulating online. A report by 9to5Google highlights that the device will include a significantly enhanced camera system with a large main sensor and an improved periscope telephoto lens. Additionally, the battery is anticipated to exceed 5,000mAh.

Motorola, a Lenovo-owned brand, is expected to introduce its new Moto G56 smartphone in the near future. GSMArena has shared images that have appeared online, revealing color choices and primary specifications, including camera features. The G56 is positioned to succeed the G55, which launched in August 2024.

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is set for June 9 to 13, and reports indicate that iOS 19 will be a major focus this year. In contrast, Siri—Apple’s longstanding digital assistant—may receive less attention. Although Apple had intended to introduce features like “on-screen awareness and personal context understanding” through its Apple Intelligence platform, these enhancements have reportedly been postponed and are not yet available.

Google is said to be introducing a new shortcut to its AI-powered features, embedding AI Mode directly within the Search bar on both Android and iOS versions of the Google app. This update replaces the earlier pill-shaped AI Mode button found below the Search bar, thereby streamlining the interface for improved usability.

Ahead of its Build developer conference in Seattle on May 19, Microsoft’s chief technologist shared the company’s vision for AI agents. The idea is for AI systems from different companies to work in unison and retain memory of their interactions. Analysts expect Microsoft to present new tools at the event aimed at enabling developers to build such collaborative AI solutions.

At Computex in Taiwan—Asia’s premier electronics exhibition—Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang introduced the company’s latest technologies intended to support the continued surge in AI computing. During the Monday keynote, Huang emphasized new product offerings and strengthened relationships with a region crucial to the global tech supply chain. The company’s stock is experiencing renewed momentum following a trade mission to the Middle East led by President Donald Trump.

Google is enhancing its Circle to Search (CtS) functionality on Android by integrating full-screen visual search to improve contextual relevance. According to 9To5Google, the update will allow a complete screenshot of the user’s display to be attached automatically when initiating a search within the CtS interface—enabling more precise search results based on visual context.