Vivo S30 Series launching in China, may debut as V60 in India: Details

Chinese smartphone brand Vivo is set to launch S30 series smartphones in China on May 29. The series will include two models: Vivo S30 and S30 Pro mini. Ahead of the launch, Vivo has shared some key details regarding the devices’ design, camera set-up, and other specifications. The S30 series will sport a three-camera configuration, with two sensors stacked vertically and a third placed on the side. Both phones will come in four colour options: Coco Black, Mint Green, Peach Powder, and Lemon Yellow.

While Vivo’s S series typically remains exclusive to the Chinese market, several of its features often make their way into the V-series models released in other regions, including India. As a result, the upcoming V60 series may adopt elements from the S30 line-up.

Vivo S30 series : What to expect

As reported by Gizmochina, both devices in the Vivo S30 series are expected to offer up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

The standard Vivo S30 is likely to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor and include a 6.67-inch 1.5K LTPS OLED display.

The S30 Pro Mini, on the other hand, is anticipated to feature a 6.31-inch flat LTPO OLED display with 1.5K resolution and 2.5D curved glass. It may be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400e chipset.

Regarding camera specifications, both smartphones are rumoured to come with a 50MP three-camera rear system, incorporating the Sony IMX882 periscope sensor.

Battery capacity is expected to be 6,500mAh for both models, along with support for 90W wired charging. The devices will likely ship with Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15. The S30 Pro Mini could sport a metal frame, while the regular S30 may come with a plastic mid-frame.

Vivo S30 : Expected specifications

Display: 6.67-inch LTPS OLED, 1.5K resolution

Processor: Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset

Rear camera: 50MP Primary + 50MP Periscope telephoto (Sony IMX882 )

Battery: 6500mAh

Charging: 90W wired charging

OS: Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15

Vivo S30 Pro mini : Expected specifications