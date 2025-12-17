Wednesday, December 17, 2025 | 01:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Tech News / Call of Duty Black Ops 7 free trial available with over 20 multiplayer maps

Call of Duty Black Ops 7 free trial available with over 20 multiplayer maps

Activision has opened a limited-time free trial for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, giving players access to over 20 multiplayer maps, select modes, Zombies, and seasonal CODMAS content

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 release date pre order benefits

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 1:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US video game publisher Activision has announced the commencement of a limited-period free-trial of Call of Duty Black Ops 7. As part of the free trial, players can access select Call of Duty Black Ops 7 multiplayer modes and more than 20 multiplayer maps, including the remastered “Nuketown 2025.” Activision said that the Nuketown 2025 features updated visuals and gameplay adjustments. The trial also includes access to the Zombies mode, along with the mission titled “Ashes of the Damned.”
 
In addition, the free trial coincides with the in-game CODMAS event, offering the seasonal “Sleighjacked” multiplayer map and a limited-time Holiday Havoc playlist that brings together multiple modes with festive-themed elements.
 
 
The free trial of Call of Duty Black Ops 7 runs from December 16 through December 22, 2025.

What is Call of Duty Black Ops 7

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is the newest instalment in Treyarch’s Black Ops line, set in the early 1990s as the Cold War draws to a close. Its campaign centres on covert missions influenced by global political uncertainty, intelligence operations, and shifting alliances, continuing the series’ focus on espionage-driven storytelling with a mix of returning faces and new operatives operating across different regions.
 
Gameplay sticks to the series’ signature high-speed combat while adding more emphasis on stealth tools, gadgets, and player choices that can alter mission outcomes. Multiplayer brings refreshed maps, deeper weapon customisation, and revised progression systems, while Zombies returns with its familiar round-based co-op format, tougher enemy variants, and expanded loadout options. Across all modes, the game blends Cold War-era themes with updated mechanics and modern gameplay systems.

COD Black Ops, Modern Warfare won't release back-to-back

In related news, Activision has confirmed that it will move away from its practice of releasing Modern Warfare and Black Ops games in consecutive years, marking a shift in its annual Call of Duty launch strategy. The company said the change is meant to reduce repetition between releases and allow development teams more time to focus on larger gameplay and design changes, rather than incremental updates. No revised release schedule has been announced. 
 
At the same time, the publisher said it plans to extend post-launch support for Black Ops 7, starting with what it described as its largest-ever Season 01 update. The publisher added that future seasonal content will be guided by player feedback as it continues to expand the game over time.

Topics : Call of Duty Gaming online gaming

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 1:15 PM IST

