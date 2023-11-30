Netflix to bring Grand Theft Auto Trilogy on its mobile app this December

Netflix has announced that the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy- The Definitive Edition will be available for playing on Netflix mobile app on iOS and Android devices from December 14.

In a blog post, Netflix said that subscribers with access to Netflix Games, can pre-register for the upcoming games starting November 30. Grand Theft Auto Trilogy- The Definitive Edition features- Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, each updated for mobile.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy- The Definitive Edition adds to a growing catalogue of more than 80 mobile games across different genres on the Netflix mobile app. These games are available to download on Android and iOS for free as long as the user has an active Netflix subscription.

Recently, American video game publisher Rockstar Games announced the next instalment of its popular GTA franchise on November 8. Sam Houser, President of Rockstar Games confirmed that the company will release the first trailer for the Next Grand Theft Auto in early December.

According to news reports, the next iteration of a popular video gaming title would have a female protagonist. Bloomberg previously reported that GTA-6 would likely feature the series first playable female character but is unlikely to be the only protagonist in the game.

According to a Bloomberg report, the game would be set in a fictionalised version of Miami, similar to that used in 2002’s GTA: Vice City.