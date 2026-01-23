New BGMI redeem codes released on Jan 23: How to win Casual Stroll set
A fresh set of BGMI redeem codes has gone live and will be valid until February 28, 2026. Among the newly issued codes, one gives players the chance to unlock the Casual Stroll set as in-game rewardAashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
Krafton India released a fresh batch of redeem codes on January 23, issuing 59 official codes in total. These codes grant access to a range of cosmetic items, such as character outfits, weapon finishes, and other visual enhancements, including the Casual Stroll set.
Krafton has clarified that all rewards can only be redeemed through BGMI’s official redemption website. The company has also cautioned players that any codes sourced from unauthorised channels or redeemed using unofficial means will not be accepted.
BGMI official redeem codes
- IAZCZRCKFPCK8CSS
- IAZDZWGBX3DCGC3K
- IAZEZWVEMJ4XCNKX
- IAZFZHUJRJN7HSQ6
- IAZGZ89TE4PHPXGG
- IAZHZ4MD9PPV3DER
- IAZIZDBUTRRT47UR
- IAZJZCT6PCHS8FA8
- IAZKZ96W6RU7UN3U
- IAZLZ647HSPTGQA9
- IAZMZ6F7R955P939
- IAZNZWEV4HXNQUFT
- IAZOZ6UAT7U6958K
- IAZPZBRF96A3CCP3
- IAZQZBPNX4HS46UU
- IAZRZMVV7C95XQ9S
- IAZVZ3C5SWK4EFXH
- IAZTZQ9KK6XCH993
- IAZUZPRVMQ36JUCX
- IAZBAZBANRDGXSQN
- IAZBBZG45XXXQCCQ
- IAZBCZSJ4WGS9DNP
- IAZBDZDXUPTGWDV3
- IAZBEZKR84JKE49K
- IAZBFZ7RT89J6G7G
- IAZBGZC7E9GUEN66
- IAZBHZXC7X8HNCQT
- IAZBIZG5W8CWV8E7
- IAZBJZ46CK6XHN3Q
- IAZBKZMNFV66FJSQ
- IAZBLZD4FQ6HVBP7
- IAZBMZAE3WMP6V3U
- IAZBNZSXVES7UGPR
- IAZBOZEGUE3PWXKV
- IAZBPZDX58KBGRC8
- IAZBQZAPHPA4MSTD
- IAZBRZB4PEVFCE3P
- IAZBVZ3J3F5USNVK
- IAZBTZBKAFSRUJTE
- IAZBUZ8VVWE9HVHX
- IAZCAZ8SSRQD4BXU
- IAZCBZBAHKKGNMCF
- IAZCCZ7R7K9PUUDC
- IAZCDZDEW9BCCBCD
- IAZCEZ6UWD4V54B3
- IAZCFZKPRXR3JW9N
- IAZCGZ8NKAWVDH8H
- IAZCHZKNR6UMHFJE
- IAZCIZQNW43599GK
- IAZCJZ63WBV8FJX9
- IAZCKZWW635EGKKV
- IAZCLZBHXPXJEPSQ
- IAZCMZHKBWQEV56Q
- IAZCNZM5JARN8VAH
- IAZCOZWDHC6PFDX8
- IAZCPZ4CS7UG8H44
- IAZCQZFVTRVVKGGB
- IAZCRZE9HHDKP49F
- IAZCVZQTJFDFFA8U
How to redeem BGMI official codes
- Players can follow these easy steps to unlock their rewards:
- Go to the official BGMI redemption page on the website.
- Type in your in-game character ID.
- Enter the correct redemption code.
- Fill out the Captcha or verification code. A confirmation message saying “Code redeemed successfully” will appear.
- Your rewards will be sent directly to your in-game mailbox.
Redemption rules
- Each redemption code is restricted to ten users and operates on a first-come, first-served basis.
- The same player cannot redeem a single code more than once.
- Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within seven days, else the mail will expire.
- If you’re among the first ten to redeem a code, you’ll see a message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully.’ Otherwise, you may get a ‘Code expired’ or similar notice.
- Only one redemption code can be used per account each day.
- Guest accounts are not eligible for redeeming codes.
- Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post, before the mail gets deleted.