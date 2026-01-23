Motorola Signature to launch today, Moto Watch to tag along: How to watch

Motorola will launch its Signature smartphone alongside the Moto Watch in India on January 23, following its global unveiling at the Consumer Electronics Show 2026 earlier this month. While specifications and key features of both devices are already in the public domain, Motorola has also gone live with dedicated product pages on Flipkart.

The Lenovo-owned brand’s upcoming Signature smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, while the Moto Watch will lean on wellness and health-tracking technology developed in partnership with Finnish firm Polar. A Flipkart microsite further suggests that Motorola plans to offer the Signature smartphone and the Moto Watch bundled together.

Beyond hardware, for consumers, the Motorola Signature will also unlock access to exclusive Signature Club benefits, which include perks such as golf course access, VIP travel assistance, and other premium services. Motorola Signature and Moto Watch launch: How to watch Date: January 23

Time: 12:00 PM

Platform: Motorola India's YouTube channel You may also watch the event through the livestream embedded at the end of this article. Motorola Signature: What to expect The Motorola Signature will feature a 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate, up to 6,200 nits of claimed peak brightness, and support for Dolby Vision. On the audio front, the smartphone will offer Sound by Bose tuning along with Dolby Atmos. According to the company, the device measures 6.99mm in thickness and weighs 186g. It will be offered in two colour options: PANTONE Martini Olive and PANTONE Carbon.

Motorola has been in a long-term collaboration with PANTONE since 2022. The US-based colour authority is known for its standardised colour system, which is designed to deliver consistent and accurate colour reproduction across different materials and regions. Powering the Motorola Signature will be Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. The smartphone will house a triple rear camera system, all using 50MP sensors, including a 50MP Sony LYTIA 828 sensor that supports Dolby Vision. For selfies, the device will feature a 50MP front-facing camera. Motorola has confirmed that the phone will support 8K video recording with Dolby Vision.

The Motorola Signature will be backed by a 5,200mAh battery and will support 90W wired fast charging along with 50W wireless charging. On the software side, Motorola has emphasised Signature-exclusive features such as AI Signature Style, along with Moto AI tools including AI Action Shot and AI Adaptive Stabilisation aimed at enhancing photography. The smartphone will also offer built-in access to Copilot, Perplexity, and Gemini. In India, the Motorola Signature will come with Signature Club benefits spanning travel, dining, wellness, and lifestyle experiences. Motorola has stated that the first service availed under this programme will be complimentary, with the overall benefits valued at up to Rs 6,000.

Motorola Signature: Specifications Display: 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED, 165Hz refresh rate, 6,200 nits of peak brightness, Dolby Vision

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5

RAM: Up to 16GB

Storage: Up to 1TB

Rear camera: 50MP wide-angle + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto

Front camera: 50MP

Battery: 5200mAh

Charging: 90W wired, 50W wireless

Thickness: 6.99mm

Weight: 186g

Colour: PANTONE Martini Olive, PANTONE Carbon Moto Watch: Details Motorola’s Moto Watch has been created in partnership with Polar, a Finland-based company recognised for its research-led approach to sports science and fitness technology. The smartwatch is centred on health and activity monitoring, leveraging Polar’s platform to track metrics such as steps, heart rate, heart rate variability, sleep quality, and recovery. It also supports workout tracking, inactivity reminders, and calorie monitoring, with insights aimed at reflecting daily energy usage and workout intensity.

The Moto Watch includes features such as round-the-clock heart rate monitoring, recovery insights powered by Polar’s Nightly Recharge system, and dual-frequency GPS to deliver improved location accuracy during outdoor activities such as running. In terms of design and hardware, the Moto Watch features a 47mm circular dial with an aluminium casing and a stainless steel crown, along with support for interchangeable straps. It carries an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Motorola has claimed a battery life of up to 13 days, which reduces to about seven days when the always-on display is enabled. The smartwatch also includes a built-in microphone and speaker to enable hands-free calling and audio alerts.