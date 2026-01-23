Google Photos will soon let you create memes with your own photos using AI

Google is adding a new Me Meme feature to Google Photos that lets users turn their images into memes. According to Google, Me Meme uses generative AI to help users create fun, personalised images that can be saved to the photo library or shared easily on social media. The Me Meme feature appears inside the Create tab and is now rolling out to Google Photos in the US on both Android and iOS. The feature is expected to expand to more regions soon.

Google Photos’ Me Meme feature: How it works

According to Google, the feature appears inside the Create tab, which the company has been expanding with AI-powered tools. With Me Meme, users can generate personalised, meme-style images using their own photos to create light-hearted content for sharing with friends and family.

Google said users need two things to create a meme in the app. The first is a template, which can be selected from Google’s preset meme options or uploaded as a custom image. The second is a photo of the user. Once both are selected, the AI combines them to create a meme-style image, placing the user at the centre of the scene. ALSO READ: Ubisoft cancels 'Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time' remake, 5 other games Unlike traditional meme apps that rely on manual editing or text overlays, Me Meme uses generative AI to adapt the user’s image to the selected template.

Me Meme joins the list of creative features already available in the Create tab in Google Photos. These include Create with AI, Photo to video, Remix, Collage, Highlight video, Cinematic photo, and Animation. ALSO READ: Microsoft rolls out Xbox app to Arm-based Windows 11 PCs: What it means The rollout appears to be limited for now. The feature is labelled experimental and may not be visible on all eligible devices yet. Google has not shared details on when Me Meme could expand to other regions, including India. Steps to use Me Meme in Google Photos Open the Google Photos app on your device.

At the bottom of the screen, tap Create, then select Me Meme.

Choose a meme template from the available options.

Tap Add photo.

Select the photo you want to use.

Tap Generate to create your meme. After the image is generated: