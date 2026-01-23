Microsoft Xbox Developer Direct 2026: Here's everything that was announced

Microsoft used its Developer Direct 2026 showcase to share new gameplay footage, developer insights, and launch timelines for four upcoming Xbox titles scheduled to arrive throughout 2026. The event featured presentations from Playground Games, Game Freak, and Double Fine, highlighting Fable, Forza Horizon 6, Beast of Reincarnation, and a surprise new multiplayer title, Kiln. Microsoft confirmed that all four games will support Xbox Play Anywhere and will be playable across Xbox consoles, PC, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and more, with several launching day one on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Beast of Reincarnation: Extended gameplay revealed

Game Freak revealed extended gameplay from Beast of Reincarnation, a new action RPG set in a distant, post-apocalyptic version of Japan. Launching in summer 2026, the game follows Emma, a character afflicted by a condition called “blight” that strips her of memory and emotion while granting plant-based abilities. She is joined by Koo, a canine companion described as a “malefact,” as the two navigate a world set around the year 4026 AD.

The studio described the title as a “one-person, one-dog action RPG,” blending real-time combat with menu-based tactical abilities. While Emma handles fast-paced melee action, Koo’s skills can be activated through a system that briefly slows time, adding a strategic layer typically seen in turn-based RPGs. The game will offer multiple difficulty options and will be available on Xbox Series X|S, PC, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and Game Pass Ultimate at launch.

Fable: Playground Games confirms Autumn 2026 release

Playground Games shared a detailed look at Fable, confirming that the long-awaited reboot will launch in autumn 2026. Set once again in Albion, the new Fable aims to retain the franchise’s core elements, including player choice, moral consequences, and its distinctly British tone, while rebuilding the experience as a modern open-world action RPG.

The presentation highlighted character customisation, a revamped morality system, and dynamic NPC behaviour, alongside new combat footage featuring both familiar and new enemies. Unlike previous Xbox exclusives, Fable will also release on PlayStation 5 and Steam, in addition to Xbox platforms and Game Pass Ultimate.

Forza Horizon 6: May launch confirmed, gameplay trailer revealed

Forza Horizon 6 will launch on May 19, 2026, with Playground Games confirming Japan as the setting for the next entry in the open-world racing series. Gameplay footage showcased dense urban areas, mountainous roads, and seasonal environments influenced by Japanese geography and car culture.

According to the developers, the game features the largest and most detailed map in the series so far, along with new mechanics such as customisable garages, a personal estate system, drag meets, and time-attack circuits. The car roster will include more than 550 vehicles at launch, including the 2025 GR GT Prototype and the 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser. The game will arrive day one on Game Pass Ultimate, with a PlayStation 5 release planned later in 2026.

Kiln: Double Fine announces multiplayer pottery brawler

Double Fine introduced Kiln, an online multiplayer game that blends arena combat with pottery crafting. Scheduled to launch in spring 2026, the title centres on 4v4 matches where players create ceramic armour on a pottery wheel, with the shape and size of each creation determining combat abilities.

The game supports both competitive and cooperative play and will be available on Xbox platforms, PC, PlayStation 5, and Game Pass Ultimate. A closed beta is planned ahead of launch.

What’s next for Xbox in 2026

Microsoft also used the event to position 2026 as a major year for Xbox, which marks the platform’s 25th anniversary. While no new footage was shown, the company reiterated that titles such as Gears of War: E-Day and Halo: Campaign Evolved are still on the way, alongside additional projects from third-party partners.