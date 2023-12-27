Home / Technology / Tech News / New York Times sues Microsoft, Open AI over copyright infringement

New York Times sues Microsoft, Open AI over copyright infringement

The technology firms relied on millions of copyrighted articles to train chatbots like ChatGPT and other features, allegedly causing billions of dollars in statutory and actual damages, the NYT said

OpenAI has faced criticism for scraping text widely from the web to train its popular chatbot since it debuted a year ago. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 9:07 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The New York Times Co. sued Microsoft Corp. and OpenAI Inc. for the use of content to help develop artificial intelligence services, in a sign of the increasingly fraught relationship between the media and a technology that could upend the news industry. 
 
The technology firms relied on millions of copyrighted articles to train chatbots like ChatGPT and other AI features, allegedly causing billions of dollars in statutory and actual damages, according to a lawsuit filed in New York on Wednesday. The Times didn’t specify its monetary demands. 
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Representatives from Microsoft and OpenAI didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.
 
OpenAI has faced criticism for scraping text widely from the web to train its popular chatbot since it debuted a year ago, and this is the first lawsuit by a major media organization challenging the practice. The startup has sought licensing deals with publishers, much like Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Meta Platforms Inc.’s Facebook have done in recent years.
 
In July, OpenAI signed an agreement with the Associated Press to access some of the news agency’s archives. OpenAI cut a three-year deal in December with Axel Springer SE to use the German media company’s work for an undisclosed sum. The Times lawsuit said the publisher reached out to Microsoft and OpenAI in April and could not reach an amicable solution. 
 
OpenAI is currently in talks with investors for new financing at a $100 billion valuation that would make it the second-most valuable US startup, Bloomberg News reported last week.
 
Microsoft is OpenAI’s largest backer and has deployed the startup’s AI tools in several of its products. In the lawsuit, the New York Times alleged Microsoft copied the newspaper’s articles verbatim for its Bing search engine and used OpenAI’s tech to boost its value by a trillion dollars. 
 
Microsoft’s share price rose 58% over the last year, increasing its market capitalization to $2.78 trillion. 
 
“If Microsoft and OpenAI want to use our work for commercial purposes, the law requires that they first obtain our permission,” a New York Times spokesperson said in an emailed statement on Wednesday. “They have not done so.” 

Also Read

Sam Altman to return as CEO of OpenAI; new interim board announced

CEO Sam Altman fires OpenAI Board that sacked him last week

Microsoft launches GPT4 and DALL-E powered Copilot app for Android: Details

Former OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to join Microsoft, announces Satya Nadella

OpenAI plans major updates to lure developers with lower costs: Reports

GenAI, fintech, green tech, EVs, SaaS, hot bets for investors in 2024

Nothing Phone 2a to feature dual 50MP camera system, 120Hz display: Report

Aditya L1 mission: Everything you need to know about the ISRO probe

OnePlus 12R official colourways unveiled ahead of Jan 23 launch: Details

Apple in talks with Aequs, Rayprus to deepen manufacturing ops in India

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :artifical intelligenceNew York TimesMicrosoft's artificial intelligenceMicrosoftCopyright rules

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 9:06 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story