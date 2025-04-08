OnePlus 13T may drop alert slider for customisable shortcut button: Report

Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus is reportedly set to replace its iconic Alert Slider with an iPhone-style Action Button on the upcoming OnePlus 13T. According to a report by 9To5Google, OnePlus’ Louis Lee confirmed on Chinese social media platform Weibo that the OnePlus 13T will be the company’s first device to feature a new “Shortcut Key” instead of the Alert Slider.

Lee stated that the Shortcut Key will continue to support three-stage audio profile switching, similar to the Alert Slider, but will also offer additional customisable functions. While he did not provide specific uses, he hinted at support for a “range of actions.” Last month, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed plans to replace the alert slider with a more versatile and user-programmable button.

OnePlus 13T: What to expect

OnePlus has previously confirmed that it will be launching the OnePlus 13T in China later this month. The device is expected to be the compact OnePlus 13 “Mini,” details of which have previously appeared online.

Also Read

The 9To5Google report stated that the company has also officially confirmed that the OnePlus 13T will have a flat-style display, similar to the OnePlus 13R. While the company has not given full display specifications, the device is expected to have a 6.3-inch 1.5K resolution LTPO panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.

In a separate Weibo post, Li Jie, President of OnePlus China, revealed that the 13T will have a battery that “starts with a 6,” suggesting a minimum 6,000mAh capacity. Despite the large battery, the phone will reportedly weigh only 185 grams.

The OnePlus 13T is expected to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, the same chip used in the flagship OnePlus 13. The phone is also tipped to feature a two-camera setup on the back with a 50MP main sensor and a 50MP telephoto lens offering 2x optical zoom.

OnePlus 13T: Expected specifications