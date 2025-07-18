Home / Technology / Tech News / Nintendo releases Donkey Kong Bananza on Switch 2: What's the game about

Nintendo releases Donkey Kong Bananza on Switch 2: What's the game about

Nintendo's Donkey Kong Bananza arrives on Switch 2 with co-op play, terrain-busting powers, and new character Pauline

Donkey Kong Bananza
Donkey Kong Bananza
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 12:36 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nintendo launched the Donkey Kong Bananza game for the Nintendo Switch 2 on July 17, bringing the iconic gorilla back into action in a fresh side-scrolling adventure set underground. According to Nintendo, the game introduces new gameplay mechanics, a second playable character, and transformation abilities, while staying true to Donkey Kong’s action-platforming roots.

Pauline joins Donkey Kong in subterranean quest

In this new title, Donkey Kong is joined by a new companion Pauline, a 13-year-old character whose singing powers are central to both traversal and puzzle-solving. After a storm leaves DK stranded underground, the duo team up to recover golden bananas and help Pauline find her way back home.
 
The gameplay revolves around exploration, with players able to break through terrain, carve tunnels, and smash obstacles using Donkey Kong’s strength and Pauline’s vocals. As players dig deeper into the underground world of Ingot Isle, the environments shift visually, introducing new challenges and paths. 

Terrain-smashing transformations and co-op support

A major addition is the introduction of Bananza Transformations, special forms that give Donkey Kong new abilities. These include:
  • Kong Bananza: Lets DK plow through hard terrain with increased destructive power.
  • Zebra Bananza: Allows him to sprint over water and fragile surfaces.
  • Ostrich Bananza: Gives DK a limited flight to drop explosive egg bombs from above.
Players can switch between these transformations at will, though they’re limited by an energy gauge called Bananergy.
 
The game also supports two-player co-op play: one player can control Donkey Kong while the other takes on Pauline’s vocal role, either by sharing a Joy-Con or through local/online GameShare. An Assist Mode is available for new players, offering aim assist, path guidance, and regenerating health. 

A modern take on a classic Nintendo franchise

The Donkey Kong series debuted in 1981 as an arcade platformer and has since evolved across generations of Nintendo consoles. Over the decades, the franchise has introduced several spin-offs and side characters — with Pauline originally appearing as the damsel in the very first Donkey Kong game and later resurfacing in titles like Super Mario Odyssey.
 
This latest entry combines familiar platforming with updated mechanics. The game is available now for Nintendo Switch 2.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Google releases Android 16 QPR1 beta3 for Pixels: New features, eligibility

Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate now available on Apple Macs: File size, price, more

Google adds 'Song Search history' to Circle to Search on Android phones

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for July 18: Win skins, diamonds and more

AI startup Perplexity secures $100 mn funding, hits $18 billion valuation

Topics :NintendoGaminggaming consoles

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 12:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story