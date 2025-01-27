Business Standard

OPPO Find N5 foldable to get Qi wireless charging, more: What to expect

OPPO Find N5 could debut globally as the OnePlus Open 2 after February launch in China

Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 1:22 PM IST

China's OPPO has revealed key details about its upcoming book-style foldable smartphone, the Find N5, including wireless charging capabilities and other features. The OPPO Find N5 is scheduled to launch in China in February and may be rebranded as the OnePlus Open 2 in regions like India.
 
In 2023, OnePlus introduced its first foldable smartphone, the OnePlus Open, in India and select global markets. The device was based on the OPPO Find N3, which was limited to China and certain other regions. The OnePlus Open 2 is expected to adopt a similar strategy, debuting globally following the launch of the OPPO Find N5 in China.
 
Here are the details of the anticipated OnePlus Open successor:

OPPO Find N5: What to expect
 
According to a report by 9To5Google, the OPPO Find N5 will include wireless charging, a feature absent in its first-generation counterpart. Zhou Yibao, the head of OPPO's Find series, has reportedly confirmed that the new foldable will support Qi-certified wireless charging, enabling users to charge the device using various Qi-compatible wireless chargers and power banks.
 
Previously, OPPO teased the Find N5's side profile, promoting it as the world's thinnest foldable flagship device. Additional images of the smartphone have surfaced online, suggesting a sleeker rear camera module designed for better ergonomics. The device is also expected to feature a titanium build with an industrial design prioritising durability. Furthermore, it is reportedly IPX8-rated for water resistance.
 
OPPO Find N5: Expected specifications
  • Display: 6.85-inch main screen with 2K resolution and LTPO technology for adaptive refresh rate
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon eight Elite
  • Camera: triple-camera system, Hasselblad-branded periscope zoom lens
  • Battery: 6000mAh silicon-carbon battery
  • Charging: 80W wired, Qi wireless charging
  • OS: Android 15-based ColorOS

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 1:22 PM IST

