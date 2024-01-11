Home / Technology / Tech News / Nothing announces offers, discounts on Phone (2), CMF Power 65 GaN: Details

In a run up to Republic Day sale on e-commerce platform Flipkart, Nothing has announced it would offer up to Rs 10,000 discount on Phone (2) and Rs 1,000 discount on CMF Power 65W GaN

Nothing Phone (2)
London-based consumer technology start-up Nothing on January 11 announced offers and discounts on Phone (2) smartphone and CMF Power 65 GaN charging adapter that would go live from January 14 on e-commerce platform Flipkart’s Republic Day sale 2024. In the sale, the Phone (2) would receive a discount of up to Rs 10,000.

Launched at Rs 44,999 for the 12GB RAM + 128GB storage, the Phone (2) would be available at a discounted price of Rs 34,999. Similar discounts would be available on other variants too, but Nothing has not confirmed exact discounts on each variant as yet. As for the CMF Power 65W GaN, launched at Rs 2,999, the charging adaptor would be available at a discounted price of Rs 1,999.

Besides the discounts, Nothing is offering bank offers with up to Rs 2,000 discount on ICICI bank cards and up to Rs 3,000 exchange bonus on trade-in deals.

Nothing Phone (2): Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch OLED, 1080 x 2412 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
RAM: up to 12GB
Storage: up to 512GB
Rear camera: 50MP + 50MP
Front camera: 32MP
Battery: 4,700mAh
OS: NothingOS 2.5

CMF Power 65W GaN Charger: Details

The CMF Power 65W GaN Charger features two USB-C Ports and a USB-A port for power delivery. The charger supports a maximum of 65W power output through the USB-C ports, while  supporting a maximum of 36W through the USB-A port. When using multiple ports simultaneously, the USB-C1 port gets the priority as it delivers 45W while the USB-C2 port peaks out at 20W. The USB-A, when used together with USB-C1, delivers 18W of peak power. The combination of USB C2 and USB A allows 15W power delivery through each of the ports.

