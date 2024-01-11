Home / Technology / Tech News / POCO X6 series launch today at 5:30 pm: Livestream, expected specs and more

Chinese smartphone brand POCO is set to launch its X6 series smartphones in India at a global event on January 11, kicking off at 5:30 pm (IST). The event will livestream on POCO India official YouTube channel and social media handles. You can watch the livestream in the video embedded towards the end of this article. Ahead of the launch event, POCO has confirmed that the X6 series smartphones will be available for pre-order in India from January 11 at 8:00 pm, exclusively on e-commerce platform Flipkart.

POCO X6 series: Details

The series would encompass the X6 Pro and the X6 models. The company has already announced that the POCO X6 Pro will debut with the Xiaomi HyperOS. Besides, the MediaTek Dimensity 8300-Ultra chipset has been confirmed to power the Pro model, making it the first smartphone to feature the chipset. For the base variant, the POCO X6 smartphone is expected to be powered by the  Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 system-on-chip, which recently debuted with Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G launch.

According to the POCO global website, the smartphones will sport a CrystalRes display with a 1220p resolution. As for the configurations, POCO global website hints at up to 512GB on-board storage on the smartphone and up to 12GB RAM.

For imaging, there is reference to a rear triple-camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation. Other features might include 67W turbo charging support and in-display fingerprint sensor.

Here is a specifications summary

  • Display: CrystalRes (1220p)
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra (POCO X6 Pro) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 (POCO X6)
  • RAM: Up to 12GB
  • Storage: Up to 512GB
  • OS: Xiaomi HyperOS (POCO X6 Pro)
  • Charging: 67W
  • Camera: Triple sensors – 64MP main with OIS

POCO X6 series: Launch livestream

First Published: Jan 11 2024 | 1:06 PM IST

