Realme 15 series with 7000mAh battery launched: Check price, specs, offers

Realme has launched its 15 series smartphones in India, comprising the Realme 15 and Realme 15 Pro, alongside the new Realme Buds T200. The smartphones bring major upgrades in display and camera capabilities over the previous generations models, but most importantly a large capacity 7000 mAh battery without compromising weight and thickness of the devices. Here is all you need to know about the Realme 15 series:
Realme 15 Pro: Price and variants
- 8GB + 128GB: ₹31,999
- 8GB + 256GB: ₹33,999
- 12GB + 256GB: ₹35,999
- 12GB + 512GB: ₹38,999
- Colours: Flowing Silver, Velvet Green, Silk Purple
Realme 15: Price and variants
- 8GB + 128GB: ₹25,999
- 8GB + 256GB: ₹27,999
- 12GB + 256GB: ₹30,999
- Colours: Flowing Silver, Velvet Green, Silk Pink
Realme Buds T200
- Price: ₹1,999
- Colours: Mystic Grey, Snowy White, Dreamy Purple, Neon Green
Availability and offers
The Realme 15 series will be available from July 30 on Realme's official website, Flipkart, and select retail outlets. The Buds T200 will be on sale from August 1.
Launch offers include:
- Up to ₹3,000 bank discount on select cards
- No-cost EMI for up to 12 months
- Exchange bonuses of up to ₹6,000 (₹4,000 for Realme 15)
- ₹2,000 bank discount on Realme 15
Realme 15 Pro: Details
The Realme 15 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. It features a 6.8-inch 1.5K resolution curved display of 144Hz refresh rate, and 6,500 nits peak brightness. It supports 120fps gaming, with Realme’s GT Boost 3.0 and Gaming Coach 2.0 for enhanced gameplay.
For photography, it sports a 50MP Sony IMX896 sensor with OIS, paired with a 50MP ultra-wide camera. The front houses a 50MP selfie camera. All lenses support 4K recording at 60fps.
Other key features:
- Thickness: 7.69mm
- Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass, IP69 rating
- Battery: 7,000mAh with 80W fast charging
Realme 15: Details
The Realme 15 runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300+ processor. It shares the same 6.8-inch 4D curved display, 144Hz refresh rate, and 6,500 nits peak brightness as the Pro model.
For imaging, it has a 50MP primary camera and an 8MP ultra-wide lens, along with a 50MP front camera. All 50MP sensors support 4K video recording.
Other highlights:
- Thickness: 7.66mm
- Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass, IP69 rating
- Battery: 7,000mAh with 80W charging
- Gaming: 90fps for Free Fire and Call of Duty Mobile
AI features and UI enhancements
Both phones feature AI Edit Genie, a voice-controlled photo editing tool for adding objects, changing backgrounds or seasons, enhancing beauty, and removing unwanted elements.
Additional AI tools include:
- AI MagicGlow 2.0
- AI Landscape
- AI Glare Remover
- AI Snap Mode
- AI Party Mode with watermarks, multi-style frames, and festive UI
Realme Buds T200: Features
The Realme Buds T200 earbuds come with:
- 12.4mm dynamic bass drivers
- Hi-Res Audio certification and LDAC support
- Up to 32dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)
- Dual-mic noise cancellation
- 45ms Game Mode
Battery and connectivity:
- Battery life: Up to 50 hours (35 hours with ANC)
- Charging: 10 minutes gives 5 hours playback
- Bluetooth 5.4
- Dual-device pairing and smart touch controls
- IP55 water and dust resistance