Nothing to enable ChatGPT integration across audio portfolio, including CMF

Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 1:55 PM IST

UK-based consumer technology startup Nothing on May 14 announced that it is expanding support for OpenAI’s ChatGPT integration across its audio products, including earbuds and earphones from its sub-brand CMF. Nothing said that ChatGPT integration will be available on products via a Nothing X app update, which is set to roll out on May 21.

ChatGPT: Supported Nothing products
Nothing introduced ChatGPT integration with the Ear and Ear (a) wireless earbuds. On May 21, support for ChatGPT integration via the Nothing X app will be available for Ear (1), Ear (stick), Ear (2), CMF Buds, CMF Neckband Pro, and CMF Buds Pro.

Nothing: How ChatGPT integration works

Nothing allows its smartphone users to set ChatGPT as default assistant, which can be activated through “pinch-to-speak” gesture on the Ear and Ear (a) wireless earbuds. Since other Nothing products do not support pinch-to-speak control, there will be different options to activate the ChatGPT. Important to note, ChatGPT integration is currently exclusive to Nothing phones through the Nothing X app.

Besides the pinch-to-speak control, Nothing has a handful of widgets available on its smartphones for quicker access to the ChatGPT app and its various modes for input – text, voice, and image. This feature was first launched on Phone (2) via the Nothing OS 2.5.5 update and rolled out to (2a) earlier this month.
