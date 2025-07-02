Nothing Headphone 1 with KEF tuning launched in India: Check price, offers

Developed in collaboration with UK-based audio company KEF, the Headphone 1 has been acoustically tuned in KEF’s labs to deliver a sound profile “as the artist intended.” The headphones feature advanced capabilities including active noise cancellation (ANC), spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, and AI integration via OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Nothing’s own Essential Space.

Nothing Headphone 1: Price, availability and offers

Price: Rs 21,999

The Nothing Headphone 1 will be available in India starting July 15 on e-commerce platforms Flipkart and Myntra, quick-commerce platform Flipkart Minutes and select retailers including Vijay Sales and Croma.

Nothing said that the Headphone 1 will be available at an introductory price of Rs 19,999 on the launch day. There are also no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans up to 12 months.

Nothing Headphone 1: Details

Staying true to Nothing’s signature transparent design language, the Headphone 1 features see-through earcups that reveal internal components and acoustic chambers. Structural parts are reinforced with formed aluminium, and the earcups are cushioned with PU memory foam for long-lasting comfort.