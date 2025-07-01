OnePlus discloses Nord CE5 specs: 7100 mAh battery, 80W charging, and more

OnePlus has confirmed key specifications for its upcoming Nord CE5 smartphone ahead of its launch in India on July 8, alongside the Nord 5. The Nord CE5 will feature a 7,100mAh battery, MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset, and 80W fast charging support.

The company said the Nord CE5 will integrate Battery Health MagicO, OnePlus’s proprietary system-level charging management solution designed to preserve long-term battery health.

OnePlus Nord CE5: What to expect

The Nord CE5 will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset, paired with LPDDR5X RAM. It will support bypass charging, allowing the device to draw power directly from the charger during gaming sessions, bypassing the battery to reduce heat and battery strain.

OnePlus claims that just 10 minutes of charging will allow for over six hours of YouTube video playback. On the camera front, the Nord CE5 will feature a 50MP Sony LYT-600 sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). It will support 4K video recording at 60fps and include RAW HDR and Real Tone technology from the OnePlus 13 for improved colour accuracy, detail, and skin tone reproduction. OnePlus Nord CE5: Expected specifications Display: 6.7-inch OLED, Full HD+, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8350

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB

Rear Camera: 50MP (Sony LYT-600) + 8MP ultra-wide

Front Camera: 16MP

Battery: 7,100mAh

Charging: 80W wired OnePlus Nord 5: What to expect The more powerful OnePlus Nord 5 will be equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and LPDDR5X RAM, aimed at gamers and power users. It will feature a Cryo-Velocity VC cooling system, incorporating a large vapour chamber and graphene materials for better thermal performance.