Tech Wrap July 1: OnePlus Nord CE5, Redmi Note 14 Pro, OPPO Pad SE

Ahead of its launch in India on July 8, OnePlus has revealed key details of the upcoming Nord CE5 smartphone, which will be introduced alongside the Nord 5. It will be powered by a 7,100mAh battery, MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor, and support 80W fast charging.

Additionally, it will feature Battery Health MagicO, a proprietary technology developed by OnePlus to maintain battery longevity.

Redmi, owned by Xiaomi, has rolled out a Champagne Gold edition of the Note 14 Pro and Pro Plus models. The company shared a preview of the new variant, showcasing a dual-tone design on the Pro Plus. These devices will run on Android 15 with Xiaomi’s HyperOS 2 pre-installed.

OPPO Reno14 series to launch on July 3, Pad SE to tag along OPPO plans to broaden its lineup in India with the release of the Reno14 series smartphones and the Pad SE tablet on July 3. While the Pad SE targets budget-conscious consumers with a focus on media, education, and creativity, the Reno14 series caters to the high-end segment, emphasizing design, camera technology, and AI features. Google Calendar lands on Apple Watch with basic features Google has reintroduced its Calendar app for Apple Watch, this time in a simplified version. Accessible via version 25.24.1 of the iPhone app, it is compatible with devices running watchOS 11.0 or later. With this release, Calendar joins the likes of Google Keep, Google Maps, and YouTube Music as part of Google's limited lineup for watchOS.

Apple plans multiple XR devices by 2028 to expand Vision Pro lineup Apple is expected to grow its XR (extended reality) offerings by introducing various devices over the coming years. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reports that between 2027 and 2028, Apple could unveil a range of head-worn gadgets—including lightweight models, smart eyewear, and XR glasses with integrated displays. Microsoft Authenticator app to drop password autofill Microsoft has revealed plans to eliminate the password autofill function from its Authenticator app. This feature will cease to operate by July 2025, with all stored passwords set to be removed by August 1. The change aligns with Microsoft’s efforts to centralize password management within its Edge browser, which will soon be the exclusive place to save and access credentials. The company advises users to export their data ahead of the cutoff if they don’t plan to transition to Edge.

Apple Music turns 10: Spatial audio to recommendations Apple Music has completed a decade since its launch on June 30, 2015. To commemorate the milestone, Apple has announced the opening of Apple Music Studios in Los Angeles, expected to begin operations in mid-August. Initially exclusive to iOS users, the platform has grown into one of the leading music streaming services. What distinguishes it in a crowded market? What makes it stand out? Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag remake might release sooner than expected Ubisoft, the French game publisher, is reportedly working on a remake of Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, originally released in October 2013. A voice actor who portrayed Edward Kenway, the game’s main character, recently hinted at the project’s development—indicating that the updated version may launch sooner than anticipated.