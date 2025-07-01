Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag remake might release sooner than expected

It appears that the French video game publisher Ubisoft is in the works to remake the Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag game, which was launched back in October 2013. A voice actor who was behind the voice of Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag’s protagonist Edward Kenway hinted that the remake is under development and gamers might soon get to play it.

Matt Ryan, the man who voiced the in-game character Kenway, was seen at a convention engaging in an interaction where he said: “Have you beat the game?... Well you may have to beat it again.” What further confirmed the suspicion of the remake was when he said: “There’s a reason I say that but I can’t say anything.”

According to a report dated October 4, 2024, by Insider Gaming, certain details were shared with the publication, which suggested that the remake of Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag—codenamed Obsidian—was well under development and it could be released by the end of 2025. Additionally, as per Gadgets360, back in July 2023, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot revealed that the company had several remakes of classic Assassin's Creed games in development, though he did not specify which titles were being reworked. Assassin's Creed Shadows delay and domino effect on pipeline After the release of the Assassin's Creed Shadows which was delayed heavily, Ubisoft announced that it would be pushing back the release of some of its major upcoming games.

The company said the delay was to allow more time for development and to ensure the best possible conditions for the games' success, as reported by Gadgets360. While Ubisoft did not name the specific titles facing delays, the statement hinted that some of its biggest franchises — such as Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, and Rainbow Six — might be affected. Since the game is now in public, it is possible that the Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag might be released by the end of this year or in early 2026.