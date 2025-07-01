Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag remake might release sooner than expected

It appears that the French video game publisher Ubisoft is in the works to remake the Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag game, which was launched back in October 2013. A voice actor who was behind the voice of Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag’s protagonist Edward Kenway hinted that the remake is under development and gamers might soon get to play it.
Matt Ryan, the man who voiced the in-game character Kenway, was seen at a convention engaging in an interaction where he said: “Have you beat the game?... Well you may have to beat it again.” What further confirmed the suspicion of the remake was when he said: “There’s a reason I say that but I can’t say anything.”
According to a report dated October 4, 2024, by Insider Gaming, certain details were shared with the publication, which suggested that the remake of Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag—codenamed Obsidian—was well under development and it could be released by the end of 2025. Additionally, as per Gadgets360, back in July 2023, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot revealed that the company had several remakes of classic Assassin’s Creed games in development, though he did not specify which titles were being reworked.
Assassin’s Creed Shadows delay and domino effect on pipeline
After the release of the Assassin’s Creed Shadows which was delayed heavily, Ubisoft announced that it would be pushing back the release of some of its major upcoming games.
The company said the delay was to allow more time for development and to ensure the best possible conditions for the games’ success, as reported by Gadgets360. While Ubisoft did not name the specific titles facing delays, the statement hinted that some of its biggest franchises — such as Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, and Rainbow Six — might be affected.
Since the game is now in public, it is possible that the Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag might be released by the end of this year or in early 2026.
What is Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag all about?
Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag is an open-world action-adventure game developed by Ubisoft and released in 2013. Set during the early 18th century Golden Age of Piracy, it follows Edward Kenway, a pirate-turned-Assassin caught between the Assassin Brotherhood and the Templar Order. Unlike earlier games, Black Flag puts a strong emphasis on naval exploration, allowing players to captain their own ship — the Jackdaw — and sail across a vast Caribbean world that includes locations like Havana, Nassau, and Kingston.
The game focuses on themes of freedom and rebellion. Players can engage in ship battles, treasure hunts, harpooning, and traditional stealth-based missions. Edward's journey evolves from a selfish pursuit of fortune to a deeper involvement in the Assassins' cause. A modern-day storyline also runs parallel, as players relive Edward's memories through the Animus, continuing the broader Assassin’s Creed narrative.
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month. Subscribe now for unlimited access.