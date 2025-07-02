Apple reportedly planning low-cost MacBook with iPhone chip: What to expect

Apple might be planning to launch a more affordable MacBook model, powered by an iPhone chip. According to supply chain analyst Ming Chi Kuo, the said MacBook is going to be powered by the Apple Silicon A18 Pro chip, which debuted on the iPhone 16 series.

According to an X (formerly Twitter) post from Kuo, the more affordable MacBook, powered by the A18 Pro and sporting a 13-inch screen, is expected to be unveiled by 2026. At present, the most affordable MacBook model is the 13-inch MacBook Air which is powered by an M4 chip and costs Rs 99,999 in India. The anticipated A-series chip powered MacBook is expected to be priced significantly less than the current MacBook Air.

Kuo says that with the introduction of this affordable MacBook, “Apple aims to return total MacBook shipments to the COVID-19 peak of around 25 million units in 2026 (vs. an estimated 20 million units in 2025). The more-affordable MacBook is projected to account for 5–7 million units for 2026.” Further details about this MacBook might surface in the coming months. ALSO READ: Nothing Phone 3 pre-booking starts in India: Price, introductory offers Apple might unveil multiple XR devices by 2028 In related news, Apple is expected to broaden its extended reality (XR) portfolio in the coming years, introducing a range of new head-mounted devices. As per Kuo, the company could roll out various products between 2027 and 2028 — including lighter headsets, smart glasses, and XR glasses with built-in displays.