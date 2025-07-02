Garena Free Fire Max: Here are July 2 redeem codes to win diamonds, skins

Garena Free Fire Max has rolled out a batch of redeem codes for July 2, offering players an opportunity to grab exclusive in-game rewards. These can include special outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and temporary power boosts.

Since these codes are only valid for a short time and can be used by a limited number of players, it’s best to claim them quickly.

Below is the list of currently active codes and a simple guide on how to use them.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by IGN India, active redeem codes for July 2 are:

FFMTYQPXFGX6

FFRSX4CYHXZ8

QWER89ASDFGH

BNML12ZXCVBN

CVBN45QWERTY

GFDS78POIUAS

JHGF01LKJHGF

MNBV34ASDFZX

LKJH67QWERTB

POIU90ZXCVNM

TREW23ASDFGH

YUIO56BNMLKJ

FFDMNQX9KGX2

FFSGT9KNQXT6

XF4S9KCW7KY2

FFPURTXQFKX3

FFYNCXG2F245

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.

Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.

Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box. Once a Free Fire Max redeem code is claimed successfully, the rewards are delivered directly to the player’s in-game mailbox. If the reward includes gold or diamonds, those get credited to the account immediately.