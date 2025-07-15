Nothing Phone 3, Headphone 1 go on sale with launch offers: Check details

Nothing Phone 3: Price and variants
- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 79,999
- 16GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 89,999
- Colours: White and Black
Nothing Phone 3: Availability and Introductory offers
- 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 62,999 (including Rs 5000 bank discount and exchange offer)
- 16GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 72,999 (including Rs 5000 bank discount and exchange offer)
Nothing Headphone 1: Price and variants
- Price: Rs 21,999
- Colours: White and Black
Nothing Headphone 1: Availability and offers
Nothing Phone 3: Details
- Essential Search
- Flip to Record
- Essential Space
- Display: 6.67-inch AMOLED display, 2800x1260 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate (LTPS)
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
- RAM: up to 16GB
- Storage: up to 512GB
- Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS) + 50MP periscope telephoto (3x zoom) + 50MP ultra-wide
- Front camera: 50MP (EIS)
- Battery: 5,500mAh
- Charging: 65W wired, 15W wireless
- OS: Android 15-based NothingOS 3.5
Nothing Headphone 1: Details
- Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)
- Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking
- AI assistant integration via ChatGPT and Nothing’s Essential Space
- Custom 40mm dynamic driver
- Support for LDAC Bluetooth codec
- Wired support via USB-C and 3.5mm jack
- Up to 35 hours with ANC
- Up to 80 hours without ANC
