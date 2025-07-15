OnePlus AI suite now rolling out to OnePlus 13, 13R smartphones: What's new

OnePlus AI Plus Mind: Availability
OnePlus AI Plus Mind: How it works
OnePlus AI: What’s more
- AI VoiceScribe: Lets users record, summarise, and translate calls and meetings — including on apps like WhatsApp. (Currently available only in India)
- AI Translation: A standalone app that consolidates all translation tools — including text, voice, camera, and screen-based translations.
- AI Search: Allows users to search for files, notes, settings, and Mind Space content using natural language queries.
- AI Reframe: Analyses images, identifies subjects, and suggests creative composition alternatives.
- AI Perfect Shot: Enhances group photos by replacing facial expressions across up to 20 subjects for the best possible image.
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app