Soon, Google will merge ChromeOS and Android platforms: What it means

Google has confirmed that it is merging ChromeOS and Android into a single unified platform. This move was first hinted at last year when the company announced plans to shift ChromeOS — the operating system that powers Chromebooks — to run on Android's foundational architecture. Now, Google Android Ecosystem head, Sameer Samat, has offered more clarity on the development in an interview with TechRadar.

Samat stated that Google is “going to be combining ChromeOS and Android into a single platform” to accelerate development cycles and create a more seamless experience across phones and laptops.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Samat elaborated on the approach: “We’re building the ChromeOS experience on top of Android’s underlying technology to unlock new levels of performance, iterate faster, and make your laptop and phone work better together.”

ChromeOS to be built on Android: What does it mean? Back in June 2024, Google announced that ChromeOS would soon be built on Android's Linux kernel and core frameworks. The move aimed to streamline development, deepen AI integration, and improve compatibility between Android phones and Chromebooks. At the time, however, the company did not go into detail about what this shift would actually mean for users. Now, with Android ecosystem head Sameer Samat reaffirming the plan in a recent TechRadar interview, the picture is becoming clearer. The biggest takeaway: while the technical underpinnings of ChromeOS are being overhauled, the user interface and overall experience are likely to remain unchanged — for now.