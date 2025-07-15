Home / Technology / Tech News / Transformers x BGMI: Optimus Prime, Megatron to arrive with 3.9 update

Transformers x BGMI: Optimus Prime, Megatron to arrive with 3.9 update

BGMI 3.9 update is expected on July 16, with a Transformers crossover, hoverboards, zombie mode, new loot, and smoother performance for budget phones

BGMI 3.9 update X Transformers
BGMI 3.9 update X Transformers
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 11:55 AM IST
South Korean video game publisher Krafton is expected to release the next big update to Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) on July 16, introducing a new theme, locations, and more. Battlegrounds Mobile India has shared a video on YouTube, highlighting what’s new in the upcoming update. As per the video, Transformers in Neon Town themed mode are arriving in BGMI. Here is what players can expect from the BGMI 3.9 update.

BGMI 3.9 update: Release timeline

According to a report by Digit, the BGMI 3.9 upgrade is likely to be released on July 16, 2025, at roughly 6:30 AM for Android and 9:00 AM for iOS.
 
Krafton, however, has not yet announced an exact date for the release.

BGMI 3.9 update: What to expect

The BGMI 3.9 update may be released on July 16, bringing several gameplay changes and features. According to BGMI’s YouTube video, the biggest addition is a Transformers crossover, where players can use Spacebridge Beacons found in maps like Erangel and Livik to call in Optimus Prime or Megatron (Transformers characters). These characters can switch between robot and vehicle forms and use special attacks.
 
The YouTube video further highlights that there’s also a new Hoverboard in the game which in a way replaces the ODM gear found in the BGMI 3.8 update. It can be used for quicker movement and mid-air combat, but it has a cooldown timer to avoid overuse.
 
The update is further set to introduce new zones like Neon Town and Neon Outpost, which have brighter visuals, loot bots that drop gear, and even a burger shop that restores your boost bar.
According to a report by India Today Gaming, Zombie Mode is also making a return — this time with larger enemies like an Ice Dragon and Ink Blaster, which will likely require more coordinated team efforts to take down.
 
On the rewards side, expect new loot crates, along with Transformers-themed skins and emotes. For users on lower-end devices, a new Super Smooth mode will reportedly be added to improve performance.

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 11:55 AM IST

