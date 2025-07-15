Transformers x BGMI: Optimus Prime, Megatron to arrive with 3.9 update

According to a report by Digit, the BGMI 3.9 upgrade is likely to be released on July 16, 2025, at roughly 6:30 AM for Android and 9:00 AM for iOS.

Krafton, however, has not yet announced an exact date for the release.

BGMI 3.9 update: What to expect

The BGMI 3.9 update may be released on July 16, bringing several gameplay changes and features. According to BGMI’s YouTube video, the biggest addition is a Transformers crossover, where players can use Spacebridge Beacons found in maps like Erangel and Livik to call in Optimus Prime or Megatron (Transformers characters). These characters can switch between robot and vehicle forms and use special attacks.

The YouTube video further highlights that there’s also a new Hoverboard in the game which in a way replaces the ODM gear found in the BGMI 3.8 update. It can be used for quicker movement and mid-air combat, but it has a cooldown timer to avoid overuse.