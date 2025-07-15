Canva integration in Claude AI enables text prompt-based design creations

Anthropic’s Claude AI is getting a new ability which will let users create, edit, and manage Canva designs simply by describing what they want in natural language. This integration brings Canva’s design tools directly into Claude’s chat interface, eliminating the need to switch between apps.

Alongside Canva, Claude is also gaining new connectors for popular services like Notion and Stripe, as well as desktop apps such as Figma, Socket, and Prisma. These connectors allow Claude to interact with both web-based and local tools, enabling it to perform tasks, fetch data, and respond with greater contextual awareness.

Canva integration within Claude AI

Users with paid subscriptions to both Claude and Canva can now ask Claude to create presentations, resize images, or fill out templates just by using text prompts. Claude can also search for keywords within Canva Docs, Presentations, and brand templates, and can even summarise design content.

ALSO READ: Soon, Google will merge ChromeOS and Android platforms: What it means In a statement to The Verge, Anwar Haneef, head of Canva’s Ecosystem, said users can now “generate, summarise, review, and publish Canva designs directly in a Claude chat,” removing the need to manually upload or transfer content. He noted that this was made possible by Model Context Protocol (MCP), which enables such interactions through a simple toggle in settings — ushering in more user-friendly, AI-first workflows. Claude is the first AI assistant to support Canva design workflows via MCP. This follows its earlier integration with Figma, announced last month. To make it easier for users to discover connected tools, Claude is also launching a new integrations directory on both web and desktop, offering a clear view of all available apps and services that can be used within the chatbot.