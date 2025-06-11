Home / Technology / Tech News / Nothing Phone 3 may resemble Phone 3a Pro with similar rear design: Report

Nothing Phone 3 may resemble Phone 3a Pro with similar rear design: Report

Reportedly, the Nothing Phone 3 will sport a triple camera set up at the back with a camera arrangement that looks similar to the Phone 3a Pro

Nothing Phone 3a Pro
Nothing Phone 3a Pro
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 11:20 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Images revealing the design of the upcoming Nothing Phone 3 have reportedly surfaced online. According to a report by the Verge, the images reveal that the Nothing Phone 3 will have a triple camera set up at the back, with an arrangement reminiscent of the Phone 3a Pro, which launched earlier this year. 
 
The British consumer technology brand has previously confirmed that its next flagship smartphone, the Nothing Phone 3, will launch on July 1. 

Nothing Phone 3: Expected design

The alleged images of the Nothing Phone 3 reveals the back panel design of the smartphone. Besides the camera arrangement, it suggests that Nothing will continue with the transparent back design. The images also show that there are no more Glyph lights at the back, which corresponds to Nothing’s previous statement “We killed the Glyph Interface.”
 
While Nothing has hinted that the Glyph light will be replaced by a dot-matrix display similar to those available on ASUS ROG phones, it is not visible on the images that have surfaced. 

What to expect from Nothing Phone 3

At Google's Android Show: I/O Edition, Nothing CEO Carl Pei gave a sneak peek at the upcoming Phone 3. Although the design remained obscured, Pei described it as the brand’s first “true flagship,” indicating a shift toward premium materials such as glass and metal.
 
He also hinted at a notable price increase, estimating the new phone could cost around £800 (approximately Rs 90,000)—almost twice the launch price of the Phone (2), which was introduced in 2023 at Rs 44,999.
 
For the specifications, the Nothing Phone 3 is expected to sport a 6.77-inch LTPO AMOLED display offering a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits. It may be powered by either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 or the more recent Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.
 
The phone's camera system could feature a 50MP primary sensor within a triple-camera setup, along with a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The Phone is likely to pack a 5,000mAh battery that may support 50W wired and 20W wireless charging.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Google releases Android 16 for Pixels: What is new, how-to update, and more

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are June 11 redeem codes to win in-game rewards

ChatGPT faces worldwide outage, OpenAI says recovery in progress

Tech Wrap June 10: WWDC 2025, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Motorola Edge 60

Apple introduces major design overhaul across platforms with Liquid Design

Topics :Nothingsmartphone buyers in Indiadesign

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 11:20 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story