Nothing Phone 3 may resemble Phone 3a Pro with similar rear design: Report

Images revealing the design of the upcoming Nothing Phone 3 have reportedly surfaced online. According to a report by the Verge, the images reveal that the Nothing Phone 3 will have a triple camera set up at the back, with an arrangement reminiscent of the Phone 3a Pro, which launched earlier this year.

The British consumer technology brand has previously confirmed that its next flagship smartphone, the Nothing Phone 3, will launch on July 1.

Nothing Phone 3: Expected design

The alleged images of the Nothing Phone 3 reveals the back panel design of the smartphone. Besides the camera arrangement, it suggests that Nothing will continue with the transparent back design. The images also show that there are no more Glyph lights at the back, which corresponds to Nothing’s previous statement “We killed the Glyph Interface.”

While Nothing has hinted that the Glyph light will be replaced by a dot-matrix display similar to those available on ASUS ROG phones, it is not visible on the images that have surfaced. What to expect from Nothing Phone 3 At Google's Android Show: I/O Edition, Nothing CEO Carl Pei gave a sneak peek at the upcoming Phone 3. Although the design remained obscured, Pei described it as the brand's first "true flagship," indicating a shift toward premium materials such as glass and metal. He also hinted at a notable price increase, estimating the new phone could cost around £800 (approximately Rs 90,000)—almost twice the launch price of the Phone (2), which was introduced in 2023 at Rs 44,999.