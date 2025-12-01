Nothing Phone 3a, 3a Pro get Android 16 with NothingOS 4: New features

NothingOS 4.0: What’s new
Essential Space updates
Essential Apps and Playground
Photography upgrades
App optimisation tools
- Faster lock screen and always-on display responsiveness
- Smarter brightness handling in different environments
- Better camera consistency and stability
- Enhanced Bluetooth pairing and connection strength
- Improved Wi-Fi behaviour and overall network reliability
- General stability refinements across the OS
Other new features
- Pop-up View: The updated Pop-up View now supports two floating app icons, making it easier to switch between tasks. Swiping up on the bottom edge shrinks a window, while swiping down restores it to full screen.
- Design refresh: NothingOS 4.0 adopts a cleaner visual style with updated system elements, new lock screen clock options, unified UI components and a redesigned Quick Settings panel for a more consistent look.
- Extra Dark Mode: The upgraded dark mode introduces deeper blacks aimed at reducing eye strain and improving power efficiency on compatible OLED displays.
