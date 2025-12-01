Nothing Phone 3a, 3a Pro get Android 16 with NothingOS 4: New features

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

British consumer electronics brand Nothing has reportedly begun rolling out its Android 16–based NothingOS 4.0 update to Phone 3a series smartphones. According to a report by GSMArena, the Nothing Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro — launched earlier this year — have started receiving the update. While Nothing has not formally announced the rollout, the company previously said that NothingOS 4.0 would gradually expand to more models after releasing it for the flagship Phone 3 last month.

With NothingOS 4.0 now appearing on the Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro, the update is expected to reach the Nothing Phone 2 and Phone 2a series next. The newly introduced Nothing Phone 3a Lite — launched in India just last week — is also likely to be in the queue for Android 16, as it ships with Android 15-based NothingOS 3.5 out of the box.

ALSO READ: Nothing Phone 3a Lite launched in India with Glyph Light, AI: Price, specs NothingOS 4.0 introduces custom AI-generated “Essential Apps,” Live Updates for the Glyph Interface, Pop-up View enhancements and a new Extra Dark Mode. NothingOS 4.0: What’s new Essential Space updates On the Nothing Phone 3, Essential Space receives an upgraded AI activity dashboard. Nothing says the refreshed view provides clearer insight into how large AI models run on the device, improving transparency around on-device AI behaviour. Essential Apps and Playground NothingOS 4.0 introduces Essential Apps — lightweight, AI-made widgets that users can create and share through the Playground hub. The Nothing Phone 3 supports up to six Essential Apps on the home screen, while other compatible devices can currently place two.

Photography upgrades A notable addition in NothingOS 4.0 is the new “Stretch” camera preset, created in collaboration with fashion photographer Jordan Hemingway. The preset adds a stylised, cinematic look directly from the Camera app, emphasising deeper shadows, wider highlights and a more expressive tone. Nothing says the aim is to provide a unique aesthetic without requiring post-processing. App optimisation tools The update introduces a new App Optimisation system that gives users more control over how apps launch and operate in the background. By allocating system resources more intelligently, the feature aims to reduce app startup times and improve multitasking performance across frequently used apps.