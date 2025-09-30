Home / Technology / Tech News / Nothing Phone 4a Pro reportedly surfaces on IMEI database: What to expect

Nothing Phone 4a Pro reportedly surfaces on IMEI database: What to expect

A new listing in the IMEI database points to the Nothing Phone 4a Pro, the successor to the Nothing Phone 3a Pro, with model number 'A069P'

Nothing Phone 3a Pro
Nothing Phone 3a Pro
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 4:48 PM IST
Consumer electronics maker Nothing is reportedly preparing to launch the successor to the Phone 3a Pro. According to a report by Smartprix, a smartphone that seems to be the Nothing Phone 4a Pro was spotted in the IMEI database, ahead of the company’s official announcement. As per the news report, the Nothing Phone 4a Pro was listed on the IMEI database with ‘A069P’ numbering.
 
Smartprix mentioned that the numbering of this device aligns with Nothing’s previous numbering strategy which was seen with older ‘A’ series phones. Nothing Phone 3a was reportedly numbered as A059, whereas the Nothing Phone 3a Pro was numbered as A059P. The Nothing Phone 4a Pro’s numbering directly aligns with this strategy while also showing a generation leap, which means hardware and software are likely to be upgraded.

Nothing Phone 4a Pro: What to expect

Nothing Phone 4a Pro is expected to be powered by a chipset higher than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, which was seen in its predecessor, Nothing Phone 3a Pro. If this happens, then the overall performance and artificial intelligence capabilities will likely see a boost.
 
For imaging, the Nothing Phone 4a Pro is likely to get an improvement in camera sensors and video quality. Further, an increase in charging power, beyond 50W, can also happen. Akin to all Nothing Phones, the Nothing Phone 4a Pro is likely to retain the Glyph interface.
 
Detailed specifications of the Nothing Phone (4a) series are yet to be disclosed. Further information about the smartphone is expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Sharper, smarter Nothing OS update

In related news, Nothing recently previewed the features of Nothing OS 4.0, highlighting a sharper interface with redesigned lock screen clocks, a cleaner Quick Settings layout, and new widgets. The update introduces Extra Dark Mode for reduced eye strain and power use, Pop-up View for multitasking with floating app icons, and system-wide app optimisations for smoother performance.
 
Camera and Gallery apps will gain new controls and creative presets, while AI features will include user-managed dashboards and privacy improvements. Other enhancements include a more responsive lock screen and always-on display, refined brightness controls, stronger connectivity, and quicker access to Bluetooth recording. 

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 4:23 PM IST

