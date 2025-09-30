Vivo V60e 5G to be launched in India with 200MP camera: What to expect

Vivo is preparing to launch a new V-series smartphone in India, the Vivo V60e 5G. The phone is expected to arrive with a mix of mid-range features and 5G support. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed some key specifications on its official website, including colour, camera and design. The company said the Vivo V60e 5G will be the first to feature a 200MP camera in its segment. Here is a roundup of everything known so far about the Vivo V60e 5G.

Vivo V60e 5G price in India

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the Vivo V60e 5G was listed on the ecommerece platform Flipkart, revealing its price and variants. Here are the expected prices along with RAM and storage variants:

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 28,749

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 30,749

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 32,749 However, the company has neither officially confirmed the launch date for India nor confirmed these prices. ALSO READ: Microsoft adds 'Vibe Working' with Agent Mode & Office Agent in 365 Copilot Vivo V60e 5G: What to expect The company has confirmed that the Vivo V60e 5G will boast a 200MP primary camera, which will be complemented by an 8MP ultra-wide camera and an Aura Light. The main camera will offer 30x digital zoom. At the front, the smartphone will get a 50MP camera with autofocus for selfies, video calls, and more. Meanwhile, the Vivo V60e will offer an India-focused AI photography feature called AI Festival Portrait. It will also come with other AI-backed features called AI Image Expander and AI Four-season Portrait.

According to Vivo, the smartphone will have a durable build with an IP68 and IP69 rating for resistance against dust and water. The Vivo V60e will come in two colour options: Elite Purple and Noble Gold. The design looks very similar to the Vivo V60 model, which was launched earlier this year. As per the report, the Vivo V60e is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM. As per GSMArena, it will likely feature a 6.77-inch OLED screen that may offer a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is expected to pack a 6500mAh battery with support for 90W wired charging.