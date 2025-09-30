Home / Technology / Tech News / Vivo V60e 5G to be launched in India with 200MP camera: What to expect

Vivo V60e 5G to be launched in India with 200MP camera: What to expect

Vivo is set to launch the V60e 5G in India, powered by a MediaTek Dimensity chip and touted as the first in its segment to feature a 200MP camera

Vivo V60e 5G smartphone
Vivo V60e 5G smartphone
New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 4:19 PM IST
Vivo is preparing to launch a new V-series smartphone in India, the Vivo V60e 5G. The phone is expected to arrive with a mix of mid-range features and 5G support. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed some key specifications on its official website, including colour, camera and design. The company said the Vivo V60e 5G will be the first to feature a 200MP camera in its segment. Here is a roundup of everything known so far about the Vivo V60e 5G.

Vivo V60e 5G price in India

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the Vivo V60e 5G was listed on the ecommerece platform Flipkart, revealing its price and variants. Here are the expected prices along with RAM and storage variants:
  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 28,749
  • 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 30,749
  • 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 32,749
However, the company has neither officially confirmed the launch date for India nor confirmed these prices. 

Vivo V60e 5G: What to expect

The company has confirmed that the Vivo V60e 5G will boast a 200MP primary camera, which will be complemented by an 8MP ultra-wide camera and an Aura Light. The main camera will offer 30x digital zoom. At the front, the smartphone will get a 50MP camera with autofocus for selfies, video calls, and more. Meanwhile, the Vivo V60e will offer an India-focused AI photography feature called AI Festival Portrait. It will also come with other AI-backed features called AI Image Expander and AI Four-season Portrait.
 
According to Vivo, the smartphone will have a durable build with an IP68 and IP69 rating for resistance against dust and water. The Vivo V60e will come in two colour options: Elite Purple and Noble Gold. The design looks very similar to the Vivo V60 model, which was launched earlier this year.
 
As per the report, the Vivo V60e is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM. As per GSMArena, it will likely feature a 6.77-inch OLED screen that may offer a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is expected to pack a 6500mAh battery with support for 90W wired charging. 
Vivo V60e 5G: Expected specifications
  • Display: 6.77-inch OLED display, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300
  • RAM: Up to 12GB
  • Storage: Up to 256GB
  • Rear camera: 200 MP primary + 8MP ultra-wide
  • Front camera: 50MP
  • Battery: 6500mAh
  • Charging: 90W wired charging
  • Protection: IP68/69
  • OS: FuntouchOS 15 based on Android 15

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 4:19 PM IST

