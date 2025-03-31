Home / Technology / Tech News / Nothing's CMF Phone 2, new accessories might launch soon: What to expect

Nothing's CMF Phone 2, new accessories might launch soon: What to expect

Besides the second-generation CMF-branded smartphone, Nothing might launch a new CMF Watch Pro model and audio accessories

CMF Phone 1, Buds Pro 2 and Watch Pro 2
The British consumer technology brand Nothing has begun teasing the launch of new devices under its sub-brand CMF. The official CMF by Nothing handle on X (formerly Twitter) has shared four images featuring different Pokémon, a tactic previously used by the company to hint at upcoming product releases.   
 
Earlier this year, Nothing posted a pixel-art depiction of the Pokémon Arcanine, which was followed by teasers for the Nothing Phone 3a series. Now, CMF by Nothing has shared images of Bulbasaur, Gligar, Girafarig, and Hoothoot, suggesting that multiple new devices may be in development.

New devices from CMF by Nothing: What to expect

 
The first anticipated product in CMF's 2025 line-up is the CMF Phone 2, the successor to the first CMF-branded smartphone that launched last year. The CMF Phone 2 is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400, which is debuting this month on the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion smartphone. 

  Much like its predecessor, the CMF Phone 2 is expected to feature a customisable back panel design and a dial-like screw at the bottom right corner for attaching accessories such as a lanyard or phone stand. Additionally, the CMF Phone 2 may be compatible with accessories released alongside the Phone 1. However, unlike the previous model's dual-camera set-up, the CMF Phone 2 is rumoured to sport a triple-camera configuration, potentially including an ultra-wide-angle lens. For reference, the CMF Phone 1 featured a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor.   
 
Beyond smartphones, CMF by Nothing may also introduce other wearable devices, including the third-generation CMF Watch Pro, new wireless earbuds, and a neckband-style audio device.
