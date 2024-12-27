Nothing brings Circle to Search with Android 15 update: Eligible devices

After releasing its Android 15-based Nothing OS 3.0 earlier this month, the British consumer technology brand Nothing has announced that its select smartphones are getting support for Google's gesture-driven Circle to Search feature.

In an update to the Nothing Community blog, the company announced that the Circle to Search feature is now available on the Nothing Phone 2, Phone 2a and Phone 2a Plus with the Nothing OS 3.0 update. The company said that these devices passed additional testing to get support for the feature.

Circle to Search: Details

Debuted on the Samsung Galaxy S24 series and select Google Pixel smartphones, the Circle to Search feature allows users to initiate a visual web search about anything on their smartphone's display by using circling or scribbling gestures.

Also Read

To use Circle to Search, long-press the home button or the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen to open up the new interface. Circle or scribble over the object on the screen that you want to search, and the feature will bring up Google Search results for the same.

Nothing OS 3.0: What’s new