Now, Spotify shows audio previews on Instagram stories: Here's how it works

These updates follow a growing trend of music platforms integrating with social media to offer richer experiences, similar to features Apple Music has added in the past.

Spotify on Instagram: New features

Audio snippet

Spotify is making it easier to share and discover music on Instagram. With sound-on Stories, every time you share a track, a short audio snippet plays automatically, letting your friends get a preview of the song. If they like it, they can tap the music sticker to open the full track in Spotify.

You can also tap the song title to view details, explore related Reels, and save the track directly to your Spotify “Liked Songs” playlist. This way, discovering and keeping new music from friends’ stories is simple and fun.