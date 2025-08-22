Now, Spotify shows audio previews on Instagram stories: Here's how it works

Spotify on Instagram: New features
Audio snippet
How to share the music
- Share a song from Spotify to your Instagram Story.
- An audio clip of the song will automatically play in the Story.
- Viewers can tap the music sticker and select “Open on Spotify” to listen to the full track.
Real-time music sharing in Notes
How to share Spotify Music in Instagram Notes
- Tap the music symbol when creating a note on Instagram.
- In the audio browser, select “Share from Spotify.”
- If music is already playing on Spotify, the note updates automatically to show the current track; otherwise, it shows the next song played within 30 minutes.
- Add any text to your note if desired.
- Tap Share to post the note for your friends to see.
