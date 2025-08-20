Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 12:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Meta releases AI translation feature for creators on Instagram and Facebook

Meta releases AI translation feature for creators on Instagram and Facebook

Meta expands AI-powered translations on Instagram and Facebook. Creators can dub reels with automatic lip syncing, upload custom audio, and track multilingual performance

Meta AI Translations for Creators on Facebook

Meta AI Translations for Creators on Facebook

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 12:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Meta has rolled out AI-powered translations for creators on Instagram and Facebook, enabling reels to be dubbed into different languages with automatic lip syncing. The feature uses the creator’s own voice, preserving tone and style while aligning lip movements to dubbed audio.
 
Currently, the feature supports English-to-Spanish and Spanish-to-English translations, with more languages expected soon. On Facebook, it is being rolled out to creators with at least 1,000 followers, while all public Instagram accounts are eligible.

How AI translations work

  • Before publishing a reel, creators can:
  • Select “Translate your voice with Meta AI”
  • Enable translations and toggle lip syncing
  • Preview before publishing
  • Share the reel in multiple languages
Viewers automatically see reels in their preferred language but can disable translations from settings. Creators also gain access to audience insights segmented by language, helping track performance across regions. 
 

Uploading custom audio tracks on Facebook

Creators managing content through Meta Business Suite can upload up to 20 dubbed audio tracks per reel. This allows manual control over translations while scaling content globally. 

To upload:

  • Open the Reels composer in Meta Business Suite
  • Select Upload your own translated audio tracks
  • Add up to one audio track per language
  • Assign languages and publish
  • Tracks can be added, replaced, or removed after publication, giving flexibility for updates.
ALSO READ: Lava to launch Play Ultra 5G gaming smartphone on August 20: What to expect 

Best practices suggested by Meta

  • Use face-to-camera reels with clear speech
  • Minimise background noise and music
  • Avoid overlapping dialogue (supports up to two speakers)
  • Maintain consistency to build multilingual audiences
In related news, Meta recently rolled out a major update to its Edits video editing app, bringing a suite of new tools aimed at improving the Reels creation process. Notable additions to the video editing platform are audio extensions, real-time previews, a silence-cutting tool, and the ability to save video drafts directly to Instagram. The update also improved navigation across saved clips and collections, added more than 150 new fonts, and allowed users to import audio from local files.
 

More From This Section

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold and Pixel 10 Pro

Pixel 10 series launch event: Where to watch and what to expect from Google

BGMI

BGMI redeem codes for August 20: Here is how you can win Swordsman backpack

Realme P4 Pro 5G

Realme P4 series set to launch on August 20: Where to watch, what to expect

Lava Play Ultra 5G

Lava Play Ultra 5G to be launched on Aug 20: Where to watch, what to expect

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: August 20 redeem codes to win weapon skins, diamonds

Topics : Instagram Facebook REEL VIEW Social media apps

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 12:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMumbai RainsStocks to Watch TodayPixel 10 Series Launch TodayDelhi Schools Bomb ThreatsParliament Budget Session LIVEDelhi CM Rekha Gupta AttackedMangal Electrical IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon