Meta releases AI translation feature for creators on Instagram and Facebook

Meta has rolled out AI-powered translations for creators on Instagram and Facebook, enabling reels to be dubbed into different languages with automatic lip syncing. The feature uses the creator’s own voice, preserving tone and style while aligning lip movements to dubbed audio.
Currently, the feature supports English-to-Spanish and Spanish-to-English translations, with more languages expected soon. On Facebook, it is being rolled out to creators with at least 1,000 followers, while all public Instagram accounts are eligible.
How AI translations work
- Before publishing a reel, creators can:
- Select “Translate your voice with Meta AI”
- Enable translations and toggle lip syncing
- Preview before publishing
- Share the reel in multiple languages
Viewers automatically see reels in their preferred language but can disable translations from settings. Creators also gain access to audience insights segmented by language, helping track performance across regions.
Uploading custom audio tracks on Facebook
Creators managing content through Meta Business Suite can upload up to 20 dubbed audio tracks per reel. This allows manual control over translations while scaling content globally.
To upload:
- Open the Reels composer in Meta Business Suite
- Select Upload your own translated audio tracks
- Add up to one audio track per language
- Assign languages and publish
- Tracks can be added, replaced, or removed after publication, giving flexibility for updates.
Best practices suggested by Meta
- Use face-to-camera reels with clear speech
- Minimise background noise and music
- Avoid overlapping dialogue (supports up to two speakers)
- Maintain consistency to build multilingual audiences
In related news, Meta recently rolled out a major update to its Edits video editing app, bringing a suite of new tools aimed at improving the Reels creation process. Notable additions to the video editing platform are audio extensions, real-time previews, a silence-cutting tool, and the ability to save video drafts directly to Instagram. The update also improved navigation across saved clips and collections, added more than 150 new fonts, and allowed users to import audio from local files.