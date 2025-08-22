Home / Technology / Tech News / Pixel 10 Pro: Hands-on video, specs, pricing, pre-order benefits, and more

Pixel 10 Pro: Hands-on video, specs, pricing, pre-order benefits, and more

Pixel 10 series debuts in India with the compact Pixel 10 Pro bringing pro-grade cameras, Qi2 wireless charging, and new colour options, now open for pre-orders

Google Pixel 10 Pro in Obsidian colour

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 11:24 AM IST
Google has introduced the Pixel 10 lineup in India, which includes the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Among them, the Pixel 10 Pro stands out as the compact flagship, offering pro-level cameras, additional RAM, and advanced features in a smaller form factor compared to the larger Pixel 10 Pro XL. It also supports the new magnetic Pixelsnap (Qi2) wireless charging. Google has further expanded the design choices by adding two new colours for the Pro model — Moonstone and Jade.
In India, all models in the Pixel 10 series except the Pixel 10 Pro Fold are now available for pre-order. Buyers can take advantage of benefits such as cashback offers from partner banks, trade-in bonuses, and no-cost EMI plans of up to twenty-four months.

Google Pixel 10 Pro: Hands-on

Google Pixel 10 Pro: Price and Availability

  • Pixel 10 Pro (16GB RAM + 256GB storage): Rs 1,09,999
  • Colours: Moonstone, Jade, Porcelain, Obsidian
  • Availability: Available for pre-order on Google Store online

Google Pixel 10 Pro: Pre-order offers

  • Bank cashback: Up to Rs 10,000 on EMI purchase with HDFC Bank credit card
  • Exchange bonus: Up to Rs 5,000 on exchange of an eligible old device
  • No-cost EMI: Up to 24 months
ALSO READ | Google Pixel 10 series: Magic Cue to Camera Coach, Gemini AI features explained

Google Pixel 10 Pro: Specifications

  • Display: 6.3-inch Super Actua display, 1280x2856 resolution, 1-120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, 3300 nits peak brightness
  • Processor: Tensor G5
  • RAM: 16GB
  • Storage: 256GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS) + 48MP ultra-wide with Macro + 48MP 5X telephoto
  • Front camera: 42MP (AF)
  • Battery: 4870mAh
  • Charging: 30W wired, 15W Pixelsnap wireless (Qi2)
  • OS: Android 16 (7 years support)
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth v6, Wi-Fi 7
  • Protection: IP68

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 11:24 AM IST

