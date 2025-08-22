Pixel 10 Pro: Hands-on video, specs, pricing, pre-order benefits, and more

Google Pixel 10 Pro: Hands-on
Google Pixel 10 Pro: Price and Availability
- Pixel 10 Pro (16GB RAM + 256GB storage): Rs 1,09,999
- Colours: Moonstone, Jade, Porcelain, Obsidian
- Availability: Available for pre-order on Google Store online
Google Pixel 10 Pro: Pre-order offers
- Bank cashback: Up to Rs 10,000 on EMI purchase with HDFC Bank credit card
- Exchange bonus: Up to Rs 5,000 on exchange of an eligible old device
- No-cost EMI: Up to 24 months
Google Pixel 10 Pro: Specifications
- Display: 6.3-inch Super Actua display, 1280x2856 resolution, 1-120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, 3300 nits peak brightness
- Processor: Tensor G5
- RAM: 16GB
- Storage: 256GB
- Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS) + 48MP ultra-wide with Macro + 48MP 5X telephoto
- Front camera: 42MP (AF)
- Battery: 4870mAh
- Charging: 30W wired, 15W Pixelsnap wireless (Qi2)
- OS: Android 16 (7 years support)
- Connectivity: Bluetooth v6, Wi-Fi 7
- Protection: IP68
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹810
1 Year
₹67/Month
Super Saver
₹1,170
2 Years
₹48/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app