Garena Free Fire Max: August 22 redeem codes to win various in-game rewards

Garena Free Fire Max has released a set of redeem codes for August 22, offering players a chance to unlock exclusive items such as limited-edition outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and more.

These codes are time-sensitive and have a limited number of redemptions, so it’s recommended to claim them quickly before they expire.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by InsideSport, active redeem codes for August 22 are:

FFM4X2HQWCVK

FFMTYKQPFDZ9

FFPURTQPFDZ9

FFNRWTQPFDZ9

NPTF2FWSPXN9

RDNAFV2KX2CQ

FF6WN9QSFTHX

FF4MTXQPFDZ9

FFMTYQPXFGX6

FFRSX4CYHXZ8

FFDMNQX9KGX2

FFSGT9KNQXT6

XF4S9KCW7KY2

FFPURTXQFKX3

FFYNCXG2FNT4

QWER89ASDFGH

BNML12ZXCVBN

CVBN45QWERTY

GFDS78POIUAS

JHGF01LKJHGF

FFMC2SJLZ3AW

FFDB-NTIL-PFS7

W0JJAFV3TU5E

MCPTFNXZF4TA

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.

Log in using your preferred platform — Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.

Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.

Once a Free Fire Max redeem code is used successfully, the rewards are delivered straight to the player’s in-game mail. Any diamonds or gold included are instantly added to the account. These codes can unlock time-limited content like Rebel Academy costumes, Revolt Weapon Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other exclusive cosmetic items.