Google's Gemini AI-driven health coach is coming to Fitbit: What to expect

Google has unveiled an AI-driven health coach for Fitbit, powered by Gemini, offering personalised fitness, sleep, and wellness guidance. Rolling out in October for Fitbit Premium users

Personal health coach for Fitbit
Personal health coach for Fitbit by Google
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
At its Made by Google event on Wednesday, Google unveiled an AI-powered personal health coach for Fitbit, built on its Gemini model. Acting as a fitness trainer, sleep coach, and wellness advisor, the feature is designed to adapt to users’ unique health metrics and long-term goals.
 
The coach will roll out in October as a preview for Fitbit Premium subscribers, integrated into the redesigned app on the latest Fitbit trackers, smartwatches, and Pixel Watches.

Google’s health coach for Fitbit: What to expect

Personalised training and fitness goals
  • Custom routines: Google said its health coach for Fitibit will be able to create custom routines by asking for fitness goals, preferences, and available equipment.
  • Data-driven workouts: The coach will update workout training schdule automatically using real-time insights. For instance, easing schedules after a poor night’s sleep.
  • Real-time support: Users can check in anytime to log progress, update how they feel, or request modifications when life interrupts their routine.
 

Smarter sleep and recovery insights

  • New algorithms: Google said it has improved sleep tracking with a more accurate breakdown of sleep stages and duration.
  • Weekly analysis: The coach will highlight trends such as difficulty falling asleep or disruptions caused by travel.
  • Adaptive schedules: Rest periods adjust automatically, particularly after intense workouts, to promote recovery.
Wellness partner
  • Connected ecosystem: The coach uses data from Fitbit, Pixel Watch, Google Health Connect, and Apple HealthKit.
  • Science-backed answers: Users can ask whether to rest, train, or manage stress – with contextual advice drawn from health data.
  • Actionable insights: The app highlights long-term patterns, encouraging healthier daily choices.
  Reimagined Fitbit experience  
Google said the Fitbit app has been redesigned with AI coaching at its core. The app now offers more intuitive layouts, improved syncing, and dark mode. Data visualisation has been simplified, making it easier to access key metrics.
 
The company added that the new coach is “built on a foundation of science and expertise,” with guidance from Stephen Curry’s performance team and Google’s Consumer Health Advisory Panel, which includes medical, AI, and behavioural science experts.

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 10:47 AM IST

