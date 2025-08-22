Google's Gemini AI-driven health coach is coming to Fitbit: What to expect

At its Made by Google event on Wednesday, Google unveiled an AI-powered personal health coach for Fitbit, built on its Gemini model. Acting as a fitness trainer, sleep coach, and wellness advisor, the feature is designed to adapt to users’ unique health metrics and long-term goals.

The coach will roll out in October as a preview for Fitbit Premium subscribers, integrated into the redesigned app on the latest Fitbit trackers, smartwatches, and Pixel Watches.

Google’s health coach for Fitbit: What to expect

Personalised training and fitness goals

Custom routines: Google said its health coach for Fitibit will be able to create custom routines by asking for fitness goals, preferences, and available equipment.

Data-driven workouts: The coach will update workout training schdule automatically using real-time insights. For instance, easing schedules after a poor night’s sleep.

Real-time support: Users can check in anytime to log progress, update how they feel, or request modifications when life interrupts their routine.

Smarter sleep and recovery insights New algorithms: Google said it has improved sleep tracking with a more accurate breakdown of sleep stages and duration.

Weekly analysis: The coach will highlight trends such as difficulty falling asleep or disruptions caused by travel.

Adaptive schedules: Rest periods adjust automatically, particularly after intense workouts, to promote recovery. Wellness partner Connected ecosystem: The coach uses data from Fitbit, Pixel Watch, Google Health Connect, and Apple HealthKit.

Science-backed answers: Users can ask whether to rest, train, or manage stress – with contextual advice drawn from health data.

Actionable insights: The app highlights long-term patterns, encouraging healthier daily choices.