Friday, August 22, 2025 | 11:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Instagram introduces link Reels option to boost engagement: How it works

Instagram introduces link Reels option to boost engagement: How it works

Instagram creators can now link new or existing Reels, add titles, and edit or unlink them, making it easier for viewers to follow series content

Instagram's new Link Reel feature

Instagram's new Link Reel feature, How to use

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 11:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Instagram has introduced a new feature that allows creators to link Reels together, helping audiences follow their series content easily. According to Instagram, the update comes as more people share content in an episodic format, with many gaining traction through “Reels series.” With the new option, creators can connect one reel to another around a theme or topic. This makes it simpler for viewers to dive deeper into a creator’s work and continue watching related videos.
 
Both newly uploaded and existing reels can be linked, offering flexibility for building longer series over time. However, the feature does have some limits. As per the app, subscriber-only reels and those shared with close friends cannot be linked. For all other content, creators can now organise their reels in a structured way that encourages audiences to keep watching. This update is designed to give creators more ways to manage their content while keeping viewers engaged. 
 

How to link an Instagram reel

To link a new reel:

Also Read

Meta AI Translations for Creators on Facebook

Meta releases AI translation feature for creators on Instagram and Facebook

Meta AI's 'Imagine Me' feature

Instagram: How to create an AI doppelganger with Meta's Imagine Me feature

Tech Wrap August 11

Tech Wrap Aug 11: Lava Blaze AMOLED 2, Copilot 3D, OPPO K13 Turbo series

Instagram's Map feature

Instagram's Map: How to share location, explore posts, and adjust settings

books, book review

Can you make peace with your smartphone? Two books explore the idea

  • When creating a reel, tap Link a reel below the caption box.
  • Select the reel you want to link (only one can be chosen).
  • Add a title up to 15 characters, or leave it as a Linked reel. 
  • Tap OK to confirm your selection.
  • Tap Share to publish the reel with the link.
Things to be kept while giving the Title
  • The title of the linked reel will only appear on the reel it’s linked to.
  • You can edit or remove the title at any time.
  • If no title is added, it defaults to Linked reel.
  • The title of your reel can be up to 15 characters.  
To link a reel you've already posted:
  • Tap on the right side of your reel.
  • If the reel does not already have a linked reel, tap Add linked reel. 
  • If the reel has a linked reel already, tap Edit linked reel.
How to edit a linked reel
 
It is to be noted that you can edit or unlink your linked reel during the creation process. Once you unlink a reel, it no longer appears on the reel it was first linked to.
  • After selecting your linked reel, the Edit linked reel screen will appear.
  • To choose a different reel, tap Change reel below Edit linked reel.
  • To remove a link, tap Unlink below Edit linked reel.
  • Tap Unlink again to confirm.

More From This Section

Google Pixel 10 Pro in Obsidian colour

Pixel 10 Pro: Hands-on video, specs, pricing, pre-order benefits, and more

Vivo Vision Discovery Edition headset

Vivo unveils 'Vision Discovery Edition' MR headset: Coming to India?

Personal health coach for Fitbit

Google's Gemini AI-driven health coach is coming to Fitbit: What to expect

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: August 22 redeem codes to win various in-game rewards

c

New Cloud lobby seeks 'national asset' status for India's strategic datapremium

Topics : Instagram Social media apps Social Media

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 11:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayOrgan Donations Myths and FactsG Chokkalingam InterviewGold-Silver Price TodayVedanta Stock OutlookPatel Retail IPO55M US Visa Under ReviewUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon