Instagram introduces link Reels option to boost engagement: How it works

Instagram has introduced a new feature that allows creators to link Reels together, helping audiences follow their series content easily. According to Instagram, the update comes as more people share content in an episodic format, with many gaining traction through “Reels series.” With the new option, creators can connect one reel to another around a theme or topic. This makes it simpler for viewers to dive deeper into a creator’s work and continue watching related videos.
Both newly uploaded and existing reels can be linked, offering flexibility for building longer series over time. However, the feature does have some limits. As per the app, subscriber-only reels and those shared with close friends cannot be linked. For all other content, creators can now organise their reels in a structured way that encourages audiences to keep watching. This update is designed to give creators more ways to manage their content while keeping viewers engaged.
How to link an Instagram reel
To link a new reel:
Also Read
- When creating a reel, tap Link a reel below the caption box.
- Select the reel you want to link (only one can be chosen).
- Add a title up to 15 characters, or leave it as a Linked reel.
- Tap OK to confirm your selection.
- Tap Share to publish the reel with the link.
Things to be kept while giving the Title
- The title of the linked reel will only appear on the reel it’s linked to.
- You can edit or remove the title at any time.
- If no title is added, it defaults to Linked reel.
- The title of your reel can be up to 15 characters.
To link a reel you've already posted:
- Tap on the right side of your reel.
- If the reel does not already have a linked reel, tap Add linked reel.
- If the reel has a linked reel already, tap Edit linked reel.
How to edit a linked reel
It is to be noted that you can edit or unlink your linked reel during the creation process. Once you unlink a reel, it no longer appears on the reel it was first linked to.
- After selecting your linked reel, the Edit linked reel screen will appear.
- To choose a different reel, tap Change reel below Edit linked reel.
- To remove a link, tap Unlink below Edit linked reel.
- Tap Unlink again to confirm.