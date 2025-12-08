Home / Technology / Tech News / Starlink unveils monthly home plan pricing in India: Here's the breakdown

Starlink has announced monthly pricing for its residential subscription plan in India, signalling that the satellite broadband service is inching closer to rollout pending final regulatory approvals

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 2:59 PM IST
Elon Musk-owned Starlink has revealed the India pricing for satellite-based internet services. The company has revealed just one plan for now, in the residential category. However, it is highly likely that the company will soon introduce pricing for business plans once it commences its commercial operations in the country. Notably, Starlink has yet to receive all regulatory approvals to commence commercial operations in India. However, it began conducting security tests in October. The aforementioned announcement of Starlink’s India pricing now hints at an imminent launch.

  • Starlink Residential plan price: Rs 8,600 per month
  • Key offerings
    • Installation will include free hardware worth Rs 34,000
    • Unlimited data
    • Promised to work in all weather conditions
    • 30-day trial with a money-back guarantee 
The company offers a plethora of plans for other regions, such as the US, where it has two residential plans, two roam plans, four local priority plans, and four global priority plans. In India, however, only residential and business plans are listed on its official website with residential subscription plan details now available.

Starlink partnership with Indian telecos

In March, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio separately confirmed that they were exploring potential collaborations with SpaceX to bring Starlink’s satellite internet to India. Airtel noted that no formal agreement had been executed yet, with any partnership hinging on SpaceX obtaining the necessary approvals to operate Starlink services in the country. Jio’s proposed arrangement was also provisional and dependent on SpaceX securing permission to sell Starlink hardware in India.
 
With the recent development in frame, it appears that Starlink may soon secure the required permissions to sell its internet connectivity in India. Once that happens, both Airtel and Jio may announce a formal agreement with the SpaceX-owned entity.

What is Starlink

Starlink is a low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite network designed to deliver high-speed internet access, including in remote and underserved regions. Unlike conventional broadband providers that depend on ground-based infrastructure such as fibre-optic cables, Starlink relies on satellite connectivity.
 
In satellite internet systems, data travels via radio waves through space. Ground stations transmit signals to orbiting satellites, which then relay the information back to user terminals on Earth. The aim is to build a low-latency, space-powered communications network.
 
As reported by the Associated Press in March this year, Starlink has more than 6,900 operational satellites circling Earth, enabling low-latency broadband service in areas that previously had little or no internet access.

How fast is Starlink

Starlink provides high-speed satellite broadband with no data caps. According to Ookla’s report titled “Starlink Shines in Europe as Constellation Investments Boost Performance”, which analysed speeds from Q4 2024 (October–December), the service delivered its best performance in Hungary, where median download speeds reached 135.11Mbps.
 
The lowest median speed recorded in Europe during the same period was 36.52Mbps in Cyprus, according to the report.

Topics :Elon MuskTechnology NewsSpaceX

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 2:58 PM IST

