Starlink unveils monthly home plan pricing in India: Here's the breakdown

Elon Musk-owned Starlink has revealed the India pricing for satellite-based internet services. The company has revealed just one plan for now, in the residential category. However, it is highly likely that the company will soon introduce pricing for business plans once it commences its commercial operations in the country. Notably, Starlink has yet to receive all regulatory approvals to commence commercial operations in India. However, it began conducting security tests in October. The aforementioned announcement of Starlink’s India pricing now hints at an imminent launch.

Starlink price in India

Starlink Residential plan price: Rs 8,600 per month

Key offerings Installation will include free hardware worth Rs 34,000 Unlimited data Promised to work in all weather conditions 30-day trial with a money-back guarantee



The company offers a plethora of plans for other regions, such as the US, where it has two residential plans, two roam plans, four local priority plans, and four global priority plans. In India, however, only residential and business plans are listed on its official website with residential subscription plan details now available.

ALSO READ: OnePlus 15R: Qualcomm SD 8 Gen 5, 7400 mAh battery, 165Hz display confirmed Starlink partnership with Indian telecos In March, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio separately confirmed that they were exploring potential collaborations with SpaceX to bring Starlink’s satellite internet to India. Airtel noted that no formal agreement had been executed yet, with any partnership hinging on SpaceX obtaining the necessary approvals to operate Starlink services in the country. Jio’s proposed arrangement was also provisional and dependent on SpaceX securing permission to sell Starlink hardware in India. With the recent development in frame, it appears that Starlink may soon secure the required permissions to sell its internet connectivity in India. Once that happens, both Airtel and Jio may announce a formal agreement with the SpaceX-owned entity.

What is Starlink Starlink is a low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite network designed to deliver high-speed internet access, including in remote and underserved regions. Unlike conventional broadband providers that depend on ground-based infrastructure such as fibre-optic cables, Starlink relies on satellite connectivity. In satellite internet systems, data travels via radio waves through space. Ground stations transmit signals to orbiting satellites, which then relay the information back to user terminals on Earth. The aim is to build a low-latency, space-powered communications network. As reported by the Associated Press in March this year, Starlink has more than 6,900 operational satellites circling Earth, enabling low-latency broadband service in areas that previously had little or no internet access.