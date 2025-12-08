Home / Technology / Tech News / Google rolls out redesigned always-on display for Pixel Watch: What's new

Google rolls out redesigned always-on display for Pixel Watch: What's new

Google is rolling out a redesigned always-on display for select Pixel Watch models, introducing minimal visuals across Timer, Stopwatch and media controls

Google Pixel Watch 4 (45mm) in Satin Moonstone colour (Image: Harsh Shivam)
Google Pixel Watch 4 (45mm) in Satin Moonstone colour (Image: Harsh Shivam)
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 2:37 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Google has reportedly begun rolling out a visual redesign to always-on display (AOD) behaviour on the Pixel Watch, a change that it earlier promised to Wear OS 6 users. According to a report by 9To5Google, the update introduces revised AOD modes for the Timer, Stopwatch and media controls. For now, the update is said to be available only on select Pixel Watch 4 models.

Updated AOD display in Pixel Watch: What’s new

According to 9To5Google, the updated Timer interface now stays usable even when the watch face times out or the user lowers their wrist. The AOD view removes the circular countdown ring that appears around the countdown timer. The restart, end and pause buttons switch to thin, outlined versions instead of filled icons.
 
Seconds do not appear on the screen, instead they are displayed as simple dashes. Similar changes apply to the Stopwatch, where the progress ring and increment markers disappear, buttons become hollow outlines and milliseconds are omitted in the low-power view.
These changes are tied to Google Clock version 6.11, which as per the report, is not yet widely available. The report also states that some users are receiving new AOD-style media controls, with all playback buttons adopting the same outlined visual treatment, meaning that it is being rolled out gradually. The report mentioned that the feature appears on select Pixel Watch 4 units for now, and Google recommends ensuring the Media Controls app is updated via the Play Store.

Google’s Android Show XR Edition

In related news, Google will host The Android Show XR Edition tonight (December 8), where it will share new details on its upcoming extended-reality hardware, including XR glasses and a headset. The event will outline Google’s recent progress in XR, following earlier previews and a brief demo at Google I/O 2025. The company’s first XR headset is expected to share several capabilities with Samsung’s Galaxy XR, as both devices are built on the Android XR platform and are likely to offer overlapping features and system behaviours. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

POCO C85 5G set to launch in India on December 9: Check specs and features

OnePlus 15R: Qualcomm SD 8 Gen 5, 7400 mAh battery, 165Hz display confirmed

Google Photos brings back 'perspective tool' on user demand: What is it

Krafton returns with fresh set of BGMI redeem codes: How to unlock rewards

Google enhances Chrome autofill feature with Wallet support and new design

Topics :GoogleGoogle PixelsmartwatchTechnology

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story