Google rolls out redesigned always-on display for Pixel Watch: What's new

Google has reportedly begun rolling out a visual redesign to always-on display (AOD) behaviour on the Pixel Watch, a change that it earlier promised to Wear OS 6 users. According to a report by 9To5Google, the update introduces revised AOD modes for the Timer, Stopwatch and media controls. For now, the update is said to be available only on select Pixel Watch 4 models.

Updated AOD display in Pixel Watch: What’s new

According to 9To5Google, the updated Timer interface now stays usable even when the watch face times out or the user lowers their wrist. The AOD view removes the circular countdown ring that appears around the countdown timer. The restart, end and pause buttons switch to thin, outlined versions instead of filled icons.

Seconds do not appear on the screen, instead they are displayed as simple dashes. Similar changes apply to the Stopwatch, where the progress ring and increment markers disappear, buttons become hollow outlines and milliseconds are omitted in the low-power view. ALSO READ: OnePlus 15R: Qualcomm SD 8 Gen 5, 7400 mAh battery, 165Hz display confirmed These changes are tied to Google Clock version 6.11, which as per the report, is not yet widely available. The report also states that some users are receiving new AOD-style media controls, with all playback buttons adopting the same outlined visual treatment, meaning that it is being rolled out gradually. The report mentioned that the feature appears on select Pixel Watch 4 units for now, and Google recommends ensuring the Media Controls app is updated via the Play Store.