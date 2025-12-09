Tuesday, December 09, 2025 | 10:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Samsung begins rolling out One UI 8.5 beta update in India: What's new

Samsung begins rolling out One UI 8.5 beta update in India: What's new

Samsung has begun rolling out the One UI 8.5 beta update to Galaxy S25 users in India and other select regions, introducing updates across photo editing, file access, privacy controls, and more

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava
Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 10:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Samsung has announced the commencement of the One UI 8.5 beta program. As per the South Korean consumer electronics maker, the new update is aimed at enhancing productivity, privacy, and performance across the Galaxy ecosystem. With this new beta update, users will be able to generate new images without interruption with the updated Photo Assist feature. 
 
The Samsung One UI 8.5 update also brings cross-device features that is said to make managing devices easier, whether users need to manage files, share their network, or communicate with nearby devices.
 

Samsung One UI 8.5 beta: Availability

The Samsung One UI 8.5 beta program is now available to Galaxy S25 series users in select regions, including India, Germany, Korea, Poland, the UK, and the US. However, users will have to enrol themselves through the Samsung Members app to get this update.

The stable update of One UI 8.5 might be released for all users sometime next year.

Samsung One UI 8.5 beta: What’s new

Photo editing

In the latest One UI 8.5 beta update, users will be able to edit photos while using the Photo Assist feature continuously, without needing to save each iteration. When finished, they will be able to review all the creations in edit history and pick their favourites to keep. 

Quick Share

Quick Share sharing has been improved, too, in this update. Samsung said that Quick Share will now recognise people in photos and proactively suggest sending them directly to those contacts.

Audio broadcast

Samsung said that in One UI 8.5 beta update, Audio Broadcast enables effortless communication with LE Audio-supported devices nearby using Auracast. In addition to audio from media sources, users will also be able to broadcast their voice using their Galaxy phone’s built-in microphone.

Storage Share

Storage Share expands file access across the Galaxy ecosystem by displaying files from other Samsung devices — including tablets and PCs — directly within the My Files app. It also enables users to view their phone’s files from other Galaxy products, including compatible TVs.

Privacy

One UI 8.5 beta update adds further security controls and clearer oversight of privacy settings. Theft Protection is designed to secure a device and its data if it is lost or stolen. Failed Authentication Lock triggers a screen lock after repeated unsuccessful fingerprint, PIN or password attempts. Identity Check now applies to more system settings, adding another level of verification.
 
Furthermore, according to an article by 9To5Google, this beta update brings more updates, like:
  • One UI 8.5 adds a fully customisable Quick Panel, letting users rearrange all toggles and sliders.
  • Samsung has updated its system design with subtle 3D-style icons and refreshed layouts across first-party apps.
  • Several UI elements now feature a “Liquid Glass”-like aesthetic.
  • The Clock app introduces new weather-based alarm backgrounds.
  • Battery settings have been reorganised with clearer usage breakdowns and improved power-saving modes (Standard and Maximum).
  • Accessibility features receive upgrades, including quicker access to Bluetooth hearing-aid controls.
  • New magnification tools are available for users navigating with a keyboard or mouse.
  • Additional pointer control options have been added, separating Dwell and Corner actions for better precision.

