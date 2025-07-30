Home / Technology / Tech News / Now you can videocall a 'Specialist' while browsing Apple products online

Now you can videocall a 'Specialist' while browsing Apple products online

Apple launches its "Shop with a Specialist over Video" service in India, offering personalised product guidance online

apple, apple logo
Apple (Photo: Reuters)
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 11:05 AM IST
Apple has launched its “Shop with a Specialist over Video” service in India, allowing customers to connect with Apple Store team members via video while Browse products on the Apple Store online. India is only the second country after the US to receive this feature. According to Apple, the service provides a secure and personalised way to shop for Apple products — anytime, from anywhere.
“India is a vibrant and dynamic market, and we’re thrilled to deepen our connection with customers here through Shop with a Specialist over Video,” said Karen Rasmussen, Apple's head of Retail Online. “Whether someone lives in a metro city or a smaller town, we’re committed to making it easier than ever for them to access the incredible products, services, and support Apple is known for. Our team members are excited to connect with even more customers in India and provide them exceptional service as they learn what Apple products suit their needs.”

Apple’s Shop with a Specialist over Video: How it works

The service is accessible through the Apple Store website. According to Apple, with just a few clicks, users can start a session with an Apple Specialist to ask questions and get information about Apple products, trade-in offers, financing options, and more.
 
While the Specialist appears via video, the customer remains on audio to ensure privacy. These one-on-one sessions aim to offer personalised advice, product comparisons, and purchasing guidance tailored to individual needs. 
  The service is currently available in English and works across both iOS and non-iOS devices. It will be offered in India from Monday to Friday, between 10 AM and 7 PM IST.

Apple Back-to-School offers: Details

Apple is also running its Back-to-School promotion in India, valid through September 30. The offers include product bundles and education discounts on select iPads and MacBooks, targeted at students, teachers, and staff at eligible educational institutions.
 
Customers purchasing a qualifying device can also choose from a range of bundled accessories, including:
  • iPad Air: Choice of AirPods or Apple Pencil Pro
  • iPad Pro: Choice of Apple Pencil Pro or AirPods 4
  • MacBook Air / MacBook Pro: Choice of Magic Mouse, Magic Trackpad, Magic Keyboard, or AirPods 4 with ANC
These offers are available on Apple Store Online, the Apple Store app, and at Apple retail outlets in Delhi and Mumbai.

Apple’s September launch event: What to expect

Apple is expected to host its annual fall event this September, where it may unveil the new iPhone 17 series and Apple Watch Series 11. The iPhone 17 lineup will likely include the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max and a new ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air — expected to replace the current Plus model. The iPhone 17 Air may feature a sleek design inspired by the iPad Pro M4, which launched last year.

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 11:05 AM IST

