Sony 'FlexStrike' fight stick for PS5, PC to be unveiled this week: Details

FlexStrike, Sony's first arcade-style fight stick, will support both wired and PlayStation Link wireless modes on PS5 and PC, launch set for 2026

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 3:10 PM IST
Sony has revealed key details about its new wireless fight stick designed for PlayStation 5 and PC – FlexStrike. The said device was originally codenamed Project Defiant and was announced during the June 2025 State of Play event. It is Sony’s first arcade-style controller. It will be unveiled in less than a week and is set to launch in 2026, as per a press release. No pricing or region-specific availability has been announced yet.
 
The fight stick will support both wired and wireless connectivity, using Sony’s PlayStation Link technology for low-latency performance. It will include mechanical switch buttons, toolless swappable restrictor gates (square, circle, and octagon), and onboard storage for both gates and the included PS Link USB adapter. A carry case will also be included for portability.

Sony FlexStrike: Showcase at Evo 2025

Sony has shared plans to display the FlexStrike fight stick at Evo 2025 in Las Vegas from August 1 to 3. The controller will be featured at the Fight Stick Museum and the Arc System Works booth. However, Sony notes that the unit on display will not reflect the final production model, which may undergo design changes before release. 

Sony FlexStrike: Details

The FlexStrike fight stick can be used wirelessly via PlayStation Link or connected directly with a USB-C cable. It will be compatible with PS5 and PC and will include a built-in rechargeable battery. Sony said that users will be able to simultaneously connect the FlexStrike and a Pulse Elite headset or Pulse Explore earbuds via a single PS Link USB adapter on PS5, allowing for wireless audio and voice chat during gameplay.
 
On PS5, the updated PS Link adapter now supports USB-C ports. Two FlexStrike fight sticks could be paired with one adapter for local multiplayer sessions. Users will also be able to keep a DualSense controller connected alongside the fight stick to navigate system menus.
 
The FlexStrike will include all the input controls of a DualSense controller, including a touchpad. A lever toggle will let users switch directional input modes — between D-pad, left stick, or right stick — and a dedicated lock button can be used to prevent accidental input changes during matches.

Topics :SonyPlayStationGaming

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 3:10 PM IST

