BGMI's new set of redeem codes arrives: How to win skins, weapon upgrades

BGMI official redeem codes released on July 29:
- DMZBZ7Q3Q6WB85PW
- DMZCZ9SUHJBHGSJK
- DMZDZQFPHFTH9PT5
- DMZEZRU5KTUF5MGK
- DMZFZHC9S75QJTC6
- DMZGZ9DG793DRUAW
- DMZHZ75EP9QAFSQ9
- DMZIZ6WPT7XH6PGD
- DMZJZ4N7Q7A93GHA
- DMZKZEV4KHQMV8TV
- DMZLZ3ANQG8KDGAV
- DMZMZXNATF894HGD
- DMZNZKBHQQ46CDTN
- DMZOZJAAMCSWXNV8
- DMZPZUFBH7B7SFGG
- DMZQZJQ978M5QC67
- DMZRZHA4JVGCE9VR
- DMZVZA65HXXSGAC7
- DMZTZ3XVVEKANU8A
- DMZUZQ8MGBWP4FQN
- DMZBAZUGVHQHC7H7
- DMZBBZHXJESHER59
- DMZBCZBQDGB9XXK8
- DMZBDZDMPW6NR84B
- DMZBEZNWXBFHB89J
- DMZBFZ4MVFPVJ55A
- DMZBGZQAA9FQRT5J
- DMZBHZ9R77C7XCG6
- DMZBIZW3DAMQFMVG
- DMZBJZ999GM953NS
- DMZBKZ9FGTDQFEM3
- DMZBLZNP9VNPR4PX
- DMZBMZ7HFST3W8VX
- DMZBNZ3AJJJM5B63
- DMZBOZEDR34TQMEN
- DMZBPZ6WK4AMG5V9
- DMZBQZGMAJF9X6QU
- DMZBRZPT97KDD8CW
- DMZBVZJNCJRGR83X
- DMZBTZPGHU9XDTUU
- DMZBUZE99HA9AR93
- DMZCAZ8UCHNKD97G
- DMZCBZUTN4T5CPAR
- DMZCCZ5VHXDC3G4D
- DMZCDZEHC7NKNDE9
- DMZCEZ3MD5A86UFE
- DMZCFZFNJE77CMXD
- DMZCGZCNJ5CJPDFC
- DMZCHZTNCFWH5SEH
- DMZCIZHRA9656JBG
How to redeem BGMI official codes
- Visit the official BGMI redemption page on its website.
- Enter your character ID.
- Type in the redemption code.
- Fill in the verification/Captcha code. A confirmation message saying 'Code redeemed successfully' will appear.
- Rewards will be sent to your in-game mailbox.
Redemption rules
- Each redemption code is restricted to ten users and operates on a first-come, first-served basis.
- The same player cannot redeem a single code more than once.
- Rewards must be collected from the in-game mailbox within seven days; otherwise, they will expire.
- If you’re among the first ten to redeem a code, you’ll see a message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully.’ Otherwise, you may get a ‘Code expired’ or similar notice.
- Only one redemption code can be used per account each day.
- Guest accounts are not eligible to redeem codes.
- Once rewards are sent via in-game mail, they need to be claimed within 30 days. After that, the mail will be removed automatically.
