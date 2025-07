BGMI's new set of redeem codes arrives: How to win skins, weapon upgrades

Krafton India has released a new set of redeem codes for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) . Four sets of codes had been revealed so far, each consisting of fifty redeem codes. Now, with today’s batch, the total number of redeem codes released to date stands at 250. Players can use these codes to unlock various in-game items, including character outfits, weapon skins, and upgrade materials.

To redeem the rewards, users must visit the official BGMI redemption site. The codes will remain valid until September 12, 2025. Any codes submitted via unofficial or third-party websites will be rejected.

BGMI official redeem codes released on July 29:

DMZBZ7Q3Q6WB85PW

DMZCZ9SUHJBHGSJK

DMZDZQFPHFTH9PT5

DMZEZRU5KTUF5MGK

DMZFZHC9S75QJTC6

DMZGZ9DG793DRUAW

DMZHZ75EP9QAFSQ9

DMZIZ6WPT7XH6PGD

DMZJZ4N7Q7A93GHA

DMZKZEV4KHQMV8TV

DMZLZ3ANQG8KDGAV

DMZMZXNATF894HGD

DMZNZKBHQQ46CDTN

DMZOZJAAMCSWXNV8

DMZPZUFBH7B7SFGG

DMZQZJQ978M5QC67

DMZRZHA4JVGCE9VR

DMZVZA65HXXSGAC7

DMZTZ3XVVEKANU8A

DMZUZQ8MGBWP4FQN

DMZBAZUGVHQHC7H7

DMZBBZHXJESHER59

DMZBCZBQDGB9XXK8

DMZBDZDMPW6NR84B

DMZBEZNWXBFHB89J

DMZBFZ4MVFPVJ55A

DMZBGZQAA9FQRT5J

DMZBHZ9R77C7XCG6

DMZBIZW3DAMQFMVG

DMZBJZ999GM953NS

DMZBKZ9FGTDQFEM3

DMZBLZNP9VNPR4PX

DMZBMZ7HFST3W8VX

DMZBNZ3AJJJM5B63

DMZBOZEDR34TQMEN

DMZBPZ6WK4AMG5V9

DMZBQZGMAJF9X6QU

DMZBRZPT97KDD8CW

DMZBVZJNCJRGR83X

DMZBTZPGHU9XDTUU

DMZBUZE99HA9AR93

DMZCAZ8UCHNKD97G

DMZCBZUTN4T5CPAR

DMZCCZ5VHXDC3G4D

DMZCDZEHC7NKNDE9

DMZCEZ3MD5A86UFE

DMZCFZFNJE77CMXD

DMZCGZCNJ5CJPDFC

DMZCHZTNCFWH5SEH

DMZCIZHRA9656JBG