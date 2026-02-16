Android 17 beta update brings cross-device continuity feature: How it works

Google has rolled out a new cross-device continuity feature, “Handoff,” with the release of the Android 17 beta 1 update. Google, in its release notes, describes Handoff as both a consumer feature and a developer API that operates quietly in the background. It enables users to begin a task on one Android device and continue it on another nearby device.

Google said that available activities from other devices will appear through system areas such as the launcher and taskbar. If the same app is installed on the second device, Handoff can open that native Android app directly to resume the activity.

Android 17 will also offer “app-to-web Handoff” as a fallback option. For developers, “Handoff support is implemented on a per-activity basis.” Google also shared instructions on how to enable it. The company wrote, “To enable Handoff, call the setHandoffEnabled() method for the activity. Additional data may need to be passed along with the handoff so the recreated activity on the receiving device can restore appropriate state. Implement the onHandoffActivityRequested() callback to return a HandoffActivityData object which contains details that specify how Handoff should handle and recreate the activity on the receiving device.” ALSO READ: Apple's iOS 27 may bring minor changes, improved battery life: Report