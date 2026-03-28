Older iPhones may get pricier as Apple withdraws retail incentives

Older iPhone models in India are likely to see a rise in effective prices after Apple discontinued a key incentive programme for offline retailers, according to a report by Moneycontrol.

The programme, aimed at driving demand, allowed retail partners to offer cashback schemes and promotional discounts on previous-generation iPhones. Its withdrawal is expected to limit the scope for such offers, rendering older devices less affordable than before.

With the withdrawal of the support scheme, retailers may no longer be able to absorb price cuts, leading to a likely increase of up to ₹5,000 in the effective cost of some older iPhone models, the report said. These models typically attract buyers looking for relatively lower-priced entry points into Apple’s ecosystem.

Offline sellers, in particular, could find it harder to match earlier deal levels that were partly funded by the company. What does Apple’s pricing shift signal for India strategy? The move is an effort that indicates a change in Apple’s India strategy, with a greater emphasis on maintaining pricing discipline. By curbing retailer-led discounting, the company may be seeking tighter control over how its products are priced in the market. The step could also help narrow the pricing gap between older and newer models, potentially nudging consumers towards the latest iPhone lineup. What will be the impact on buyers, retailers?